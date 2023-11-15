Make sure she's bejeweled this holiday season.
It's that special time of year when everything seems to sparkle — and we're not just talking about the holiday decor. A popular present during the holidays, especially for women, is jewelry.
Jewelry is a gift that can last a lifetime, and bracelets, necklaces, rings and other jewelry pieces are thoughtful gifts for her this holiday season. Imagine how she'll light up when she unwraps the dainty box to find a shining gift just for her. To aid in your treasure hunt for the perfect jewelry gift to give the wife, girlfriend, best friend, sister, mother or mother figure in your life this year, we've found jewelry gift ideas from Blue Nile, Verlas, Melinda Maria and more.
When choosing a jewelry gift for her, there are multiple things to consider. First: Your budget. Whether you have a strict cap or are prepared to spend big, there are options here at several price points that will make her feel like a million bucks. Second: What type of metal does she usually wear? Take a peek at her everyday favorite jewelry pieces to decipher whether she goes for gold, white gold, rose gold or silver. Third: What type of jewelry are you looking for? Maybe she's been dropping hints requesting a new bracelet or pair of earrings. Or perhaps you're ready to pop the big question (if so, we have a handy guide full of advice from diamond experts to walk you through how to buy an engagement ring).
Whether you're set on gifting natural diamonds or a trend-forward gold-plated piece, we've found the best necklaces, bracelets, earrings and more of 2023 ahead. Below, shop the best jewelry gift ideas for her this holiday season.
Blue Nile Diamond Stud Earrings In 14-carat Yellow Gold
A classic pair of diamond stud earrings is a gift she'll wear for the rest of her life. Choose your metal type and carat weight at Blue Nile.
Verlas La Fleur Encompassing Round Tennis Bracelet
This stunning tennis bracelet from Verlas has bezel-set diamonds with a flower at the center. Make it just right by choosing the carat weight and clarity and metal type.
Melinda Maria Carrie Pavè Chain Convertible Huggie
These dainty huggies are simple enough for everyday wear while still adding something special.
Melinda Maria Carrie Pavè Chain Link Bracelet
Pair this stunning bracelet with the Melinda Maria earrings. It comes in two sizes for a proper fit.
Pittsburgh Steelers WEAR by Erin Andrews x Baublebar Large Cutout Hoop Earrings
If you know where to find her every Sunday (or Monday or Thursday), BaubleBar's collab with sportscaster Erin Andrews has multiple NFL-approved options to choose from. These approximately 2-inch diameter hoops feature steel-cutout letters that spell out her favorite team's name.
Boygenius x Catbird Bite the Hand Studs
If she's a Boygenius fan, gift her these 14-carat gold earrings designed by the indie group in collaboration with jewelry store Catbird and based on their matching tooth tattoos. In honor of this collab with Boygenius, the Catbird Giving Fund donated $20,000 to the National Center for Transgender Equality.
Diamond Nexus Toi Et Moi Round And Asscher Cut Ring
The two stones in this diamond ring are nestled next to each other to represent "you and me." This ring is fully customizable: Choose from lab-grown diamonds, moissanite and the Nexus diamond alternative. Then pick a metal type and ring size.
Brilliant Earth Five Diamond Bezel Bracelet
This dainty diamond bracelet goes with anything. Find it in 18-carat white gold, 18-carat yellow gold and 14-carat rose gold.
VRAI Iconic Necklace
With its unique curves and edges, the Iconic Necklace is the perfect (and most stylish) treat to give the iconic woman in your life.
Kendra Scott Audrey 14k Rose Gold Pendant Necklace In White Diamond
Kendra Scott is known for casual, affordable jewelry, but you can also find fine jewelry gifts in the collection. This delicate diamond necklace in rose gold is a gorgeous example.
Stone and Strand Tiny Diamond Lariat Necklace
Dainty, delicate and perfectly tasteful — this necklace has it all.
Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring
If you really want to impress her, we love this delicate diamond-encrusted ring from Mejuri, available in yellow or white gold.
Oradina High Society Hoops
Made of 14-carat solid gold, these waterproof chunky hoops are built to last a lifetime (or more).
VRAI Petite Solitaire Pendant
For the most elegant woman you know, VRAI's Petite Solitaire Pendant is available in yellow or white gold.
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace
Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant — just like this Ari Heart Necklace.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
TV
Find the Perfect Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List With Etsy Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson