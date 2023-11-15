It's that special time of year when everything seems to sparkle — and we're not just talking about the holiday decor. A popular present during the holidays, especially for women, is jewelry.

Jewelry is a gift that can last a lifetime, and bracelets, necklaces, rings and other jewelry pieces are thoughtful gifts for her this holiday season. Imagine how she'll light up when she unwraps the dainty box to find a shining gift just for her. To aid in your treasure hunt for the perfect jewelry gift to give the wife, girlfriend, best friend, sister, mother or mother figure in your life this year, we've found jewelry gift ideas from Blue Nile, Verlas, Melinda Maria and more.

When choosing a jewelry gift for her, there are multiple things to consider. First: Your budget. Whether you have a strict cap or are prepared to spend big, there are options here at several price points that will make her feel like a million bucks. Second: What type of metal does she usually wear? Take a peek at her everyday favorite jewelry pieces to decipher whether she goes for gold, white gold, rose gold or silver. Third: What type of jewelry are you looking for? Maybe she's been dropping hints requesting a new bracelet or pair of earrings. Or perhaps you're ready to pop the big question (if so, we have a handy guide full of advice from diamond experts to walk you through how to buy an engagement ring).

Whether you're set on gifting natural diamonds or a trend-forward gold-plated piece, we've found the best necklaces, bracelets, earrings and more of 2023 ahead. Below, shop the best jewelry gift ideas for her this holiday season.

Boygenius x Catbird Bite the Hand Studs Catbird Boygenius x Catbird Bite the Hand Studs If she's a Boygenius fan, gift her these 14-carat gold earrings designed by the indie group in collaboration with jewelry store Catbird and based on their matching tooth tattoos. In honor of this collab with Boygenius, the Catbird Giving Fund donated $20,000 to the National Center for Transgender Equality. $256 Shop Now

VRAI Iconic Necklace VRAI VRAI Iconic Necklace With its unique curves and edges, the Iconic Necklace is the perfect (and most stylish) treat to give the iconic woman in your life. $1,200 Shop Now

