Spoil your favorite people this holiday season with the best luxury gifts for him and her.
While there are plenty of budget-friendly gifts for everyone on your list, the holidays are arguably the best time of the year to splurge on an extra luxe gift for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Because sometimes an ornament or bouquet of flowers just won't cut it. That's where the luxury gift steps in to spoil your loved one with something they might never buy for themself.
From designer handbags and stylish luggage that will stand the test of time to the latest noise-cancelling headphones, the best luxury gifts are not just memorable, but also make someone feel extra-special. Whether you're shopping for your mom, girlfriend, husband, or another loved one, we rounded up the best luxury gifts for women and men in 2023 — even if they seemingly have it all.
Our list includes a present for everyone that ooze luxury in all shapes and sizes. The price tag doesn't have to be expensive for the gift to be heartfelt, but these exquisite finds are well worth the investment. Ahead, shop our top picks for the best luxury gifts this holiday season.
Best Luxury Gifts for Women
Lunya Slumberknit Long Sleeve Pant Set
Available in two comfy colors, this buttery soft and perfectly weighted Slumberknit PJ set is a kind-to-the-earth proprietary blend featuring organic cotton and fibers derived from beech trees. Designed with a slight stretch, the blend’s cotton is naturally breathable to bring you maximum comfort.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Turtleneck Sweater
Treat her to something truly luxurious: a thick, cozy turtleneck sweater made from 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere.
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest to reach spots of your home.
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
The soft and breathable Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set has been featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things for a reason. When adding the sheet set to her list in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest."
Cuyana Easy Tote
Cuyana is home to so many stylish luxury goods — but this soft, lightweight bag is an updated version of Meghan Markle's tote.
KILIAN Paris Angels Share Eau De Parfum
Smelling expensive is an understatement when you wear KILIAN Paris' sweet and spicy cognac-based perfume — a rumored favorite of Beyoncé. This unisex scent reminds us of a warm, boozy apple pie with tonka, cinnamon, sandalwood, praline and vanilla.
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens. Cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades.
UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot
UGGs are once again in the spotlight this year, and TikTok users are showing their love for the Classic Mini Boot.
La Mer The Replenishing Moisture Collection Set
Let her try luxurious products from La Mer, but at a reasonable price, when buying this discovery set. It features their best sellers in travel size, so she can decide if she wants to splurge on the full-sized products afterward.
Gucci Mini Jackie 1961 Shoulder Bag
If you're ready to take the plunge and invest in a luxury purse, the Gucci Jackie is a chic option that never goes out of style.
LAFCO New York 15.5oz Labdanum Absolute Candle
While this might seem like a ridiculous amount of money to spend on a candle, hear us out: LAFCO's Labdanum Absolute is the pinnacle of luxury with an intoxicating, resinous aroma and hand-blown glass vessel that doubles as decor.
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
The advanced hair tool comes with five detachable brushes, barrels and dryer — with intelligent heat control technology — for all hairstyling needs. Unlike a typical flat iron, you can use it on wet hair without any danger of sizzle or hair damage.
Everlane The Knee-High Banana Heel Boot
A classic pair of knee-high leather boots are always worth the investment, and the sculptural heel on this Everlane pair makes them stand out from the crowd.
Best Luxury Gifts for Men
lululemon Oversized-Fit Fleece Half Zip
Designed with a roomy, oversized fit, this cozy fleece is perfect for layering or lounging indoors.
Givenchy Gentleman Eau de Parfum Réserve Privée
The ultimate cologne for cuffing season is warm and seductive with notes of Whisky Absolut, iris and cedarwood.
Rimowa Original Compact
Cleverly built for both daily commuting and 1 to 2-day trips, the RIMOWA Original Compact in black provides travelers with the freedom to determine its use.
Herman Miller Aeron Chair
A truly high-quality desk chair is a must, especially if you work from home. This best-selling model from Herman Miller features breathable fabric, adjustable pads for lumbar support and is customizable to suit your style and support needs.
Luxome Luxury Bamboo Sheet Set
Available in 8 stunning colors, this one-of-a-kind bamboo sheet is made from 100% viscose and is the highest bamboo thread count on the market. These sheets are naturally moisture-wicking & thermal-regulating to help keep you cooler in the summer & warmer in the winter.
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Serious espresso drinkers will love this espresso machine from Breville that has different settings to let them dictate how coarse or fine the coffee beans are, how hot the water is during brewing and more.
Monos Carry-On
Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. Colorways from the brand's collaboration with Magnolia Bakery — like this adorable Purple Icing shade — are still available for a limited time.
lululemon Studio Mirror
They'll be thrilled to get their fitness on with this high-tech mirror that works with any type of decor. It's perfect for giftees looking for a way to follow along with and track workouts that feels effortlessly modern and stylish.
Theragun PRO
Treat your muscles to a deep massage with the Theragun PRO — a technology which works to release tension and promote muscle recovery.
Apple AirPods Max
For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress
Give the gift of a great night of sleep with Tempur-Pedic's top-rated Cloud mattress — which adapts to any user's weight and promotes a more comfortable sleeping experience through unique technology.
Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Black
A bluetooth speaker is an awesome gift for anyone on your list, especially if it's a top-of-the-line option from Harman Kardon.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
