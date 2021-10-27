Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

If you're shopping for a dad, brother, partner or friend and you're struggling to come up with thoughtful gift ideas, you're not alone. Shopping for guys can be challenging — especially if those guys don't offer much in the way of hints or suggestions. But worry no more: We put together a list with ideas that will bring a smile to the faces of your favorite guy.

Of course, to get the hottest holiday gifts, you'll want to get started shopping ASAP. Shipping delays and supply-chain disruptions are very much in the forecast this holiday shopping season.

We've got gifts for every guy on your list — from the husband who loves to cook to the dad who's still an athlete and the friend who is forever misplacing his phone. You can thank us later. For now, let the shopping begin.

Apple AirTags (Pack of Four) Amazon Apple AirTags (Pack of Four) A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to your Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through your AirTag's internal speaker. Or, locate far-away belongings with Apple's encrypted Find My network. $98 Buy Now

Omsom Mega Bundle Omsom Omsom Mega Bundle If you're shopping for a guy who loves to cook, this mega-bundle of starters (flavor-packed, dinner-made-easy marinades and sauce packs) from Omsom is a great gift idea. Sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham founded Omsom "to bring proud, loud Asian flavors to your fingertips any day of the week." The mega-bundle includes 16 starter packs, including the Southeast Asian sampler, the East Asian sampler and four of Pepper Teigen's Krapow Starter. $76 $70 Buy Now

Theragun Wave Roller Therabody Theragun Wave Roller This Bluetooth-enabled, vibrating foam roller, from the makers of Theragun, will help your favorite athlete with warm-up and recovery. $149 AT THERABODY Buy Now

Reigning Champ Hoodie Nordstrom Reigning Champ Hoodie These simple, sturdy hoodies are built to last through even the most active winters. The heavy-gauge, two-way zippers stand up to loads of wear, and the durable, ribbed cuffs won't droop or fray. $165 Buy Now

Easy Fermenter Starter Kit Amazon Easy Fermenter Starter Kit With this gift, the man on your holiday shopping list can make lacto-fermented pickles, preserves, krauts and sauces. The starter kit also comes with a book of recipes, so he can get started right away experimenting with different kinds of fermentation. The proprietary lids make the process super simple and food safe -- no jar burping necessary. $38 Buy Now

NBA League Pass Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images NBA League Pass If you're shopping for a guy who just can't get enough NBA basketball, spring for a season of NBA League Pass. Annual memberships start at $120 to watch live games for a single team, or $200 to watch live games from any team (local blackout restrictions apply). $120-$200 Buy Now

Shinola Bi-Fold Wallet Shinola Shinola Bi-Fold Wallet This minimalist, bi-fold leather wallet from Shinola has eight slots for cards and a wide bill pocket. Made from Italian vachetta leather, this wallet is available in black and tan. $165 Buy Now

Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos Amazon Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours. $45 $37 Buy Now

Personalized 64-Ounce Beer Growler Personalization Mall Personalized 64-Ounce Beer Growler Treat your favorite beer aficionado to a personalized growler. Each of the label's four lines can be customized to fit the occasion. Personalization Mall can have your custom growler ready to ship in one to two days. $36 Buy Now

