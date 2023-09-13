Apple just unveiled the latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 9, but don't sleep on the Apple Watch 8. Following yesterday's big Apple event, Amazon is now slashing the price of the Apple Watch Series 8 down to $310. That's a massive $90 discount and a fantastic deal for Apple's best-selling smartwatch.

This is the second-best price we've seen for the 2022 smartwatch model. Marked down to as low as $310 for the GPS-equipped, 41mm model, now is the perfect opportunity to get one of the best smartwatches on the market for a fraction of the cost.

The Series 8 is equipped with the new S8 chip for improved performance and includes an Always-On Retina display to help you keep track of time, without having to lift your wrist or tap on the screen. Released in September 2022, the Apple Watch 8 has a larger battery life than previous models and features a durable design that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. Plus, it has crash and fall detection to automatically connect you with emergency services.

You can track your workouts, temperature and sleep on the Series 8. Plus, you can use Apple Pay at the checkout — right from your wrist. The cellular-enabled versions of the Apple Watch Series 8 are seeing similar savings at Amazon, too.

Ahead, shop the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals available at Amazon now. Plus, check out more Apple deals on AirPods, iPads and MacBooks.

Best Apple Watch Series 8 Deals

