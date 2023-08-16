Whether you're searching for a tablet to power through study sessions this school year, stream the latest TV shows and movies or take care of online chores from bed, Apple's iPads are a lightweight and portable alternative to the classic laptop. Apple's full iPad lineup includes an array of different sizes, prices, options and generations, and right now, Amazon is offering deep discounts on best-selling models.

The best Apple deals at Amazon include up to $149 off the latest iPad Air. Apple's iPad Air 5 is a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse with features like 5G compatibility, a much improved front-facing camera, and support for Magic Keyboard. Plus, the 5th generation iPad Air is an excellent iPad Pro alternative equipped with Apple's almighty M1 chip.

Right now, you can also score savings on the latest iPad 10th Generation. Apple's 10th-gen 2022 iPad offers a larger, edge-to-edge display, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, USB-C connector and faster A14 chip than its predecessors.

Apple's iPads are the perfect devices to keep you productive and connected this fall, whether you're heading to school or work. If you're looking for a large screen that can handle almost everything your laptop can, you may want to grab the newest M2 Apple iPad Pro while it's discounted. For a cheaper alternative, the most affordable iPad option right now is the iPad 9th Gen, on sale for $270.

Ahead, we've rounded up all of the best deals on Apple iPads to shop now.

The Best Apple iPad Deals

2022 Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi) Amazon 2022 Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi) You can save $50 at the Amazon sale on the latest 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro with an upgraded M2 processor. With the iPad Pro, your Apple Pencil shows exactly where it will touchdown, for greater precision. $1,099 $1,049 Shop Now

