Apple unveiled the newest iPad Pro and iPad Air on May 7, with the tablets' official release on May 15. If you're looking to score the latest and thinnest iPad, now's your chance to get one at a discount as Amazon is already offering deals on the devices.

Right now, you can save $30 on the 11-inch iPad Air using Apple's M2 processor, or get $50 off the 11-inch iPad Pro with Apple's all-new M4 chip.

2024 Apple iPad Air Amazon 2024 Apple iPad Air Perfect for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model. $599 $570 Shop Now

2024 Apple iPad Pro Amazon 2024 Apple iPad Pro Featuring the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, outrageously fast performance from the M4 chip, and speedy wireless connectivity, the 2024 iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience in an impossibly thin and light design. $999 $950 Shop Now

Apple’s new M2 iPad Air features an 11-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen display with a 2,360 x 1,640 pixel resolution and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. Not only does the tablet have a faster M2 chip and landscape stereo speakers, but it also works with a new Apple Pencil Pro. The front camera has moved to the landscape edge for better video calls and it starts with 128GB of storage, which is double that of the previous model.

The iPad Air runs the same version of the iPadOS operating system and comes with the same collection of apps as the iPad Pro, but this model's display and processor aren't as powerful as the new iPad Pro.

The 2024 iPad Pro is the most powerful iPad that Apple has ever released. With the phenomenal performance of the new Apple M4 processor and the vibrant Ultra Retina XDR OLED display that can hit a peak brightness of 1,600 nits in HDR, this is the best tablet money can buy. It’s also the thinnest product Apple has ever launched.

Weighing just 1.28 pounds, the new iPad Pro has a battery life of up to 10 hours. This powerhouse of a tablet offers Apple's redesigned CPU, GPU and NPU, an advanced front- and rear-facing camera setup along with a four-speaker sound system. The Apple Pencil Pro transforms the iPad Pro into an immersive drawing canvas and the world’s best note‑taking device.

Both the M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro went on the market to purchase on Wednesday, May 15 and they went on sale already. Plus, check out even more of the best iPad deals happening right now.

