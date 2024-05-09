Shop
The Best iPad Deals to Shop Now: Save on Apple's 10th-Gen iPad, iPad Air and iPad Mini

Apple iPad
Apple
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 9:03 AM PDT, May 9, 2024

Score discounts on popular iPad models, including the 10th gen iPad, iPad Air, iPad Mini and more.

Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market. Powerful, lightweight, and easy to use, iPads are perfect for watching your favorite TV shows, sending emails, playing games, and even taking notes in class. If you're looking for a powerful workhorse that can do almost everything your laptop can do, there are excellent iPad deals available at Amazon right now. 

No matter if you’re eyeing the ultra-portable iPad Air or the 10th generation iPad, which is one of the best overall tablets out there, you can save up to $100 on a variety of iPad models. On sale for $75 off, Apple's 10th-gen iPad boasts a larger 10.9-inch display, Magic Keyboard Folio support, and the latest iPadOS 16 software.

There’s also an Amazon deal on the iPad Mini that's ideal for traveling this spring and summer. The iPad Mini weighs less than a pound and has a smaller 8.3-inch screen, taking up very little space in your bag. With so many Apple deals on Amazon right now, we've rounded up all the best iPad deals to shop today.

Best iPad Deals in May 2024

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

Apple iPad (10th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

The latest version of the classic iPad is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and A14 Bionic chip. 

$574 $499

Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more.

$329 $249

Shop Now

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)

This iPad is thin, light, and perfectly portable and it comes in a gorgeous shade of purple. It's powered by the M1 chip for advanced gaming, media editing, video calls and much more.

$599 $500

Shop Now

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen WiFi + Cellular)

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen WiFi + Cellular)
Amazon

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen WiFi + Cellular)

This iPad may be an earlier model, but it's no slouch. Its retina touchscreen display is perfect for binge-watching, and its ultra-wide front camera enhances all your work calls. Plus, with the option to connect an Apple smart keyboard, typing becomes a breeze.

$609 $549

Shop Now

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)
Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)

The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.

$499 $400

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

