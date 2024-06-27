Amazon Fire Kids Tablets are a great source of entertainment and education for children and Amazon is currently offering up to 53% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. If you've been looking for a sturdy, kid-friendly device at a great price, the Fire Kids Tablets are durable, affordable and versatile. These tablets can be used for gaming, watching videos, reading books and so much more, especially during summer.

Shop Fire Kids Tablet Deals

Featuring highly-customizable parental controls and an aluminosilicate glass screen that holds up to even the rowdiest children, Amazon Fire Kids Tablets allow you to approve contacts your child can talk to, set time limits, and filter out inappropriate content. Each Fire Kids tablet comes with one year of an Amazon Kids+ subscription and two years of a worry-free guarantee, which means that if your kid breaks their tablet, Amazon will replace it for free.

Included in the sale is the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet designed specifically for kids ages 6–12. The Kids Pro model includes a durable case and a yearlong subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, which offers over 20,000 child-centric apps, books and games. You'll find educational content from National Geographic, Disney, Rabbids Coding, LEGO and more. Plus, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet is over 20% off right now.

Ahead, shop all the best Amazon Fire Kids tablet deals to save on an ideal first tablet for your little one.

Best Amazon Fire Kids Tablet Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Fire 10 Kids Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire 10 Kids Tablet Made for kids and loved by parents, the newest Fire Kids Tablet for 3-7 year-old is meant to last, with robust parental controls, a bright, 10.1” 1080p Full HD display, and 25% faster performance than the previous generation. $190 $110 Shop Now

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Get 50% off a full-featured tablet for kids ages 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand. This Fire tablet has up to 10 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music. $110 $55 Shop Now

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We’ve got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates, early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: