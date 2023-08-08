Bookworms, prepare yourselves! A library of stories is headed to the big screen and streaming in the back half of 2023.

While we love letting our imaginations go wild as we turn pages (or swipe pages, depending on our book format of choice!), it's thrilling to see our favorite stories from literature transposed onto the screen. Included in these stories is author Carley Fortune's best-selling romance novel Meet Me at the Lake, which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are adapting for Netflix.

Meet Me at the Lake Amazon Meet Me at the Lake Fern's life was once full of potential, but now she's back home running her mom's lakeside resort, which she never wanted to do. Her life is turned upside down when a man from her past shows up offering to help. $28 $21 Shop Now

One of the biggest book-to-screen adaptations of 2023 is Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, the story of how the brilliant J. Robert Oppenheimer played a pivotal role in the creation of the nuclear bomb. The film that's currently in theaters is inspired by the novel American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Oppenheimer Universal Pictures Oppenheimer If you want to get a jump on the story without cracking a history book, the movie is based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. $25 $16 Get the Book TICKET PRICES VARY Get Movie Tickets

Many of your required readings from high school are also getting a makeover, classics like The Color Purple and Dune are being reimagined for the silver screen. Watch as Celie's troubled life is transformed into a musical and see the sand-covered planet of Arrakis outside of your own imagination. But it's not just the oldies you can see transformed into a different medium. New favorites like Lessons in Chemistry and Uglies will debut on streaming this year and feature some of our favorite stars including Brie Larson and Laverne Cox.

It's time to call an emergency book club meeting because we've rounded all the books you'll want to peruse that are coming to life this year. If you want to be in the camp that decides whether the on-screen version lives up to the book, check out these celebrated titles in a hurry. Bragging rights are on the line.

Below, check out all the books being transformed into movies and television series this year and find out where and when you can start watching your favorite literary characters come to life.

Books Coming to the Big Screen

How will you discern that the book is better than the adaptation if you haven't read it yet? Below, check these stories out for yourself.

Dracula Amazon Dracula The film The Last Voyage of Demeter, which comes to theaters on August 11, is based on the classic novel Dracula. $12 $10 Shop Now

Killers of the Flower Moon Apple TV+ Killers of the Flower Moon Killers of the Flower Moon is a true story based on the devastating tale of the Osage murders and the creation of FBI. Martin Scorsese is directing the movie adaptation that will be released to theaters in October. In addition to the riveting, historical story, the movie will feature an immensely talented cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser and Robert De Niro. $33 $17 Get the Book

The Color Purple Warner Bros. The Color Purple Written in 1982, The Color Purple is a now-classic novel that was quickly adapted into a movie directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg and Danny Glover. This December, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey and a truly amazing cast will bring the musical version of this story to the screen. $14 $11 Get the Book

Dune: Part 2 Max Dune: Part 2 Dune: Part Two, starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and other huge names in Hollywood, is based on the second half of the story from Frank Herbert's original novel. Unlike the first movie which was released to HBO Max and cinemas, the sequel will be exclusively released to theaters first in November before heading to Max at a later date. $30 $21 Get the Book

Harold and the Purple Crayon Amazon Harold and the Purple Crayon With an all-star cast including Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel and Lil Rel Howery, we are expecting big things for the movie adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon. The theatrical release date has been pushed back a few times with a new date of August 2, 2024. $9 $6 Get the Book

Books Coming to Television and Streaming

Read your favorites below, then enjoy these stories again when they're translated to the small screen.

Turtles All The Way Down Amazon Turtles All The Way Down John Green's novel was picked up to be adapted soon after it published in 2017. Turtles All the Way Down will premiere on Max, but as of this time no date has been set. $20 $12 Shop Now

Lessons in Chemistry Apple TV+ Lessons in Chemistry In a story that takes place in the 1960s, a profound chemist turned cooking show host makes women viewers realize they can change the status quo in the book Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus. The book has been transformed into a drama series at Apple TV+ starring Brie Larson that's set to be released in mid-October. $29 $15 Get the Book $7/MONTH FREE SEVEN-DAY TRIAL Watch on Apple TV+

Uglies Amazon Uglies Upon her 16th birthday, Tally will have surgery to turn her into a pretty where all she has to do the rest of her life is have fun. But is it really going to be paradise like she has been promised? Scott Westerfeld's New York Times' best-selling series is coming to Netflix sometime in 2023 or 2024 and stars big names like Joey King and Laverne Cox. $22 Get the Book

2023 Book Adaptations Streaming Now

Here are the books that you can currently enjoy in a new video medium.

Wool Amazon Wool One of Apple TV+'s greatest sci-fi series of the year so far, Silo is based on the book Wool, a post-apocalyptic story written by Hugh Howey. In the story, a community is forced to live in a silo for their own protection. But what happens when members want to see the world outside? Find out by reading the book or streaming the first season. $20 $14 Get the Book $7/MONTH FREE SEVEN-DAY TRIAL Watch on Apple TV+

American Born Chinese Disney+ American Born Chinese Jin Wang is the only Chinese-American at his school, but when a new student arrives, both their worlds are forever changed in the graphic novel American Born Chinese. The thought-provoking story is now streaming on Disney+ and stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu who all recently worked together in the award-winning film Everything, Everywhere All At Once. $25 $22 Get the Book PLANS STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch on Disney+

Tiny Beautiful Things Amazon Tiny Beautiful Things Author of the New York Times best-selling book Wild, Cheryl Strayed has another novel being adapted for the screen: Tiny Beautiful Things. Now streaming on Hulu, the story follows an advice columnist whose own life is falling apart. $17 $12 Get the Book PLANS STARTING AT $8/MONTH FREE ONE-MONTH TRIAL Watch on Hulu

Shadow and Bone Netflix Shadow and Bone A second season of Netflix's Shadow and Bone series was released on March 16. Based on the book series by the same name, this season will follow along with the second book written by Leigh Bardugo: Siege and Storm. $11 $8 Get the Book PLANS START AT $7/MONTH Watch on Netflix

Will Trent ABC Will Trent Detective Will Trent struggles with his difficult past, but he can solve any crime that comes his way on the hit ABC show, Will Trent, which streams now on Hulu. The show is based on the Will Trent book series by Karin Slaughter and begins with the novel Triptych. $25 $21 Get the Book PLANS START AT $8/MONTH FREE ONE-MONTH TRIAL Watch on Hulu

The Power IMDb The Power Based on the book written by Naomi Alderman, the complete first season of The Power is now streaming on Prime Video. Starring Toni Collette and Toheeb Jimoh from Ted Lasso, the story explores what would happen if teenage girls were suddenly given special powers that allowed them to electrocute people. $26 $17 Get the Book PLANS STARTING AT $9/MONTH Watch on Prime Video

Love Again Sony Pictures Love Again Love Again is based on a 2016 German movie that is based on the novel Text for You by Sofie Cramer. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion (as herself) the movie can be rented via Apple TV or Prime Video. $17 $12 Get the Book $6/RENT Watch on Apple TV+

