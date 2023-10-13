Apple TV+ has transformed the best-selling novel, Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus into a splendid new series. Starring Captain Marvel's unbelievably talented Brie Larson, the book-to-screen adaption premieres today, October 13. If you need a new fall show to get excited about, the first two episodes of the highly anticipated eight-part limited series are now streaming.

Taking place in the 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry follows the story of Elizabeth Zott (Larson) a profound chemist who is fired from her job and given the opportunity to host her own cooking show. Using the show as a platform and giving women a much-needed voice at that time, Zott makes her viewers realize they can change the status quo.

Larson sat down with ET to discuss her role in the new show. She spoke on her experience with the character, "I relate to her in so many different ways but one of the things is just her resilience and how much life she goes through," Larson said. "And so the show gets to explore that and it kind of goes into everything -- life as a whole, love, loss, chemistry, what it means to be alive on this planet. It goes through a lot, but does it in a way that is so sweet and buoyant and that is what I loved about the book because you kind of were caught off guard by how many weighty topics were in it because you always felt like it was buoyant and never got too self-serious."

This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13, 2023.

How to watch Lessons in Chemistry online:

The series premiere of Lessons in Chemistry was released to Apple TV+ today, October 13, as well as the second episode of the show. From there, new episodes will arrive weekly each Friday until the show’s eight-episode arc concludes on November 24.

Apple TV+ only offers one plan, which costs $6.99 per month and gives you access to the full library of Apple TV+'s originals.

Watch on Apple TV+

How to watch Lessons in Chemistry for free:

Eligible customers can receive a free 7-day trial to Apple TV+. While not all episodes of the series are released yet, it would be possible to wait until the entire series is available and then sign up for the free trial. After a quick binge-watch, customers could then cancel their subscription and watch Lessons in Chemistry for free.

Sign Up for Apple TV+

What is Lessons in Chemistry based on?

Apple TV+'s new series, Lessons in Chemistry, is based on the New York Times best-selling novel by the same name written by Bonnie Garmus. For those interested in reading it, the book is nearly 50% off at Amazon right now.

Watch the Lessons in Chemistry trailer:

RELATED CONTENT: