The Prime Video series The Boys about superheroes who are anything but super quickly drew in fans by showing how the most beloved heroes can actually be the villains. Beginning September 29, fans can watch Gen V — the new spin-off of the popular show.

Gen V takes place at Godolkin University, a prestigious college that only allows those with superpowers to attend. Leaving home for the first time, dealing with raging hormones (increased even more by their superhuman biology), forming new relationships and taking in the full college experience, things aren't all flowers and sunshine in this series — as fans of The Boys will find familiar. The incoming students quickly come to realize that not all is as it seems a Godolkin University—something more sinister is going on. To find answers, they'll put themselves in great danger.

Gen V will have cross-over appearances from characters in The Boys, including Colby Minifie, who plays the former CEO of Vought, and Chace Crawford, who plays the Aquaman-esque hero The Deep. Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair and Chance Perdomo previously worked together on yet another tantalizingly dark show, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. With them is Maddie Phillips, known for her role in Netflix's Teenage Bounty Hunters.

When does Gen V premiere?

Prime Video dropped the first three episodes of Gen V today, September 29. One episode will land each Friday until November 3 for a total of eight episodes in season 1.

How to watch Gen V online:

Gen V is a Prime Video original, so it exclusively streams on Amazon's platform. You'll need a Prime membership or stand-alone Prime Video membership to watch the suspenseful, action-packed series.

Watch on Prime Video

RELATED CONTENT: