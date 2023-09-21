Will you accept this rose?

For over 20 years, fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have heard that iconic phrase said by young hopefuls, but now there's a new kind of bachelor in town: The Golden Bachelor. This time around, ABC's The Golden Bachelor — which premieres Thursday, September 28 — has contestants in their 60s and 70s looking for their second chance at love.

The first-ever Golden Bachelor is Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old widower who was happily married for 43 years. Turner is a retired restauranteur, father and grandfather, and he's ready to give love another shot. He will be introduced to 22 women hoping to win his heart.

Turner spoke with ET's Denny Directo and said his daughters were the ones who actually encouraged him to be on the show, "They are very much fans of the show. They got me started watching it. They were the ones that motivated me to respond early on to the casting call."

"She would be thrilled for this," said Turner when asked what his late wife and former high school sweetheart, who passed in 2017, would think about this journey. "We talked frequently as time went on... about what we expected for the other if one of us didn't live forward, and it was, like, we both wanted the other to be happy."

How to watch The Golden Bachelor online

The Golden Bachelor premieres Thursday, September 28 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. The following day, the episodes will be available to stream on Hulu.

Sign Up for Hulu

How to watch The Golden Bachelor live without cable

ABC is a part of many Hulu + Live TV plans, depending on your area, meaning you could watch The Golden Bachelor when it airs. Now until October 12, new and eligible returning subscribers can get three months of Hulu + Live TV for $50 per month, which is $20 down from the standard monthly subscription price of $70 per month. Subscribers also get Disney+ and ESPN+ for even more streaming options.

Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV

Watch the Trailer for 'The Golden Bachelor'

RELATED CONTENT: