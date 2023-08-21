Gerry Turner's family isn't shy about teasing him. In a new promo for The Golden Bachelor, the spinoff series' inaugural lead sits down for a conversation with his daughters, Jenny Young and Angie Warner, and his granddaughter, Charlee Young, about his upcoming journey, which will premiere Sept. 28 on ABC.

"Dating on this show is going to be an altogether new experience," Gerry tells his family, which also includes a granddaughter named Payton Young, who was not in the clip. "What I hope is that I can look at one of those women and know that I found the right person."

"I hope you get that. I really do," Jenny tells her dad. "You have a great personality. Other people are going to see it. You're my dad. I mean, you're the most awesome person anyways."

Gerry, 72, then seeks some advice from his brood, asking, "For modern dating, what are the things that you do dating right now?"

Charlee takes the first swing at answering, telling her grandpa, "I think it starts with your texting. You need to upgrade. Don't start with 'Dear, her name.'"

Angie seems to think that was something her dad needed to hear, as she recalls, "Remember when he started texting and he'd be like, 'Hey, I got my new phone. What are you doing? Dad.' We know it's you."

"Yeah, I did that," Gerry sheepishly admits, before sharing how he plans to narrow down his potential partners.

"I'm thinking, 'What are the characteristics I'm looking for? How do you like to spend your spare time? Do you like adventure? Do you like to cook?'" he says. "We have such a good time in the kitchen. I mean, it's a mess and it's chaos. I seem to always get the clean-up duty."

When it comes to his hopes for the process, Gerry tells his loved ones, "I want to find that person that I know is the right one. I know you guys have always wanted me to be happy and that one person is out there somewhere that'll do that."

The confession prompts Angie to break down in tears, and for her and the rest of the family to offer Gerry a sweet hug.

When ET spoke to Gerry earlier this month, he praised his family for giving him "good advice" as he sets off on this journey.

"They said, pick your moments. They said, enjoy every minute you can," he said. "... They are very much fans of the show. They got me started watching it. They were the ones that motivated me to respond early on to the casting call."

As for what his late wife, Toni, would think of the whole thing, Gerry said, "She would be thrilled for this."

"We talked frequently as time went on... about what we expected for the other if one of us didn't live forward, and it was, like, we both wanted the other to be happy," he said of his high school sweetheart, whom he was with for 43 years. "She would be very encouraging."

The Golden Bachelor will premiere at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 on ABC. It will be followed by the season 9 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, which will air from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET on the network.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Spills on Fantasy Suite ‘Activities’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'The Golden Bachelor': Gerry Turner Sobs Recounting Wife's Death

'The Golden Bachelor': How Fantasy Suites Will Be 'Quite Different'

The Surprising Way Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Stays Fit at 71

Related Gallery