Matt James is rooting for his mom on The Golden Bachelor! After ABC announced the contestants for the premiere season of its senior-led show, the former Bachelor himself took to his Instagram Story to react to his mom, Patty James, being one of the lucky ladies who's vying for Gerry Turner's heart.

Matt shared his mom's glamorous headshot on his Story, writing, "i ccc uuu mama." The proud son added the heart on fire emoji to his post in support of his 70-year-old mom, who's a retired real estate professional.

Instagram / Matt James

Patty reacted to the exciting announcement on her Instagram account, noting that the upcoming experience is "sooo exciting."

Matt showed his support for his mom on her post too, leaving three heart on fire emojis in the comments section.

Rachael Kirkconnell, Matt's girlfriend, also commented, writing, "she's ready to find love ♥️♥️."

Patty is one of 22 women who are hoping to win over Gerry, a 72-year-old retired restaurateur. As for which lady will be able to snag Gerry's heart, the widower -- whose wife of more than four decades, Toni, died in 2017 -- described what he's looking for in a mate during an interview with ET.

"I think the one thing I'm going to look for is that look in the eye. I've seen it before, and I know the feeling when it's there," he said. "If I see that, that's going to be the person that I'm going to probably pursue above others."

That special someone, Gerry said, will likely have "a great sense of humor, particularly something that is self-effacing."

"I think I'm going to be looking for someone who's sensitive, who's warm and kind," he added. "Someone who blends with me well, so that we feel a partnership... I felt it before in my life, and it's a very important factor."

The Golden Bachelor premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8/7p.m. central on ABC.

