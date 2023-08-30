'The Golden Bachelor': Meet the Women Vying for Gerry Turner's Heart

The women of The Golden Bachelor have been revealed! On Wednesday, ABC unveiled the 22 lucky ladies who will be vying for Gerry Turner's heart on the inaugural season of the Bachelor spinoff.

The women who will be dating the 72-year-old retired restaurateur range in age from 60 to 75, and hail from Los Angeles all the way to New Jersey.

As for which lady will be able to snag Gerry's heart, the widower -- whose wife of more than four decades, Toni, died in 2017 -- previously told ET what he's looking for in a mate.

"I think the one thing I'm going to look for is that look in the eye. I've seen it before, and I know the feeling when it's there," he said. "If I see that, that's going to be the person that I'm going to probably pursue above others."

That special someone, Gerry said, will likely have "a great sense of humor, particularly something that is self-effacing."

"I think I'm going to be looking for someone who's sensitive, who's warm and kind," he added. "Someone who blends with me well, so that we feel a partnership... I felt it before in my life, and it's a very important factor."

Keep reading to meet the women of The Golden Bachelor's first season.

Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, New Jersey

April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Florida

Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, California

Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, California

Ellen, 71, a retired teacher from Delray Beach, Florida

Faith, 60, a high school teacher from Benton City, Washington

Jeanie, 65, a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tennessee

Joan, 60, a private school administrator from Rockland, Maryland

Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas

Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota

Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, New Jersey

Marina, 60, an educator from Los Angeles, California

Nancy, 60, a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Virginia

Natascha, 60, a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City, New York

Pamela, 75, a retired salon owner from Aurora, Illinois

Patty, 70, a retired real estate professional from Durham, North Carolina

Peggy, 69, a dental hygienist from East Haven, Connecticut

Renee, 67, a former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Middleton, Wisconsin

Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Georgia

Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Pennsylvania

Sylvia, 64, a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles, California

Theresa, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey

The Golden Bachelor premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8/7p.m. Central on ABC.

