'The Golden Bachelor': Meet the Women Vying for Gerry Turner's Heart

The women of The Golden Bachelor have been revealed! On Wednesday, ABC unveiled the 22 lucky ladies who will be vying for Gerry Turner's heart on the inaugural season of the Bachelor spinoff.
The women who will be dating the 72-year-old retired restaurateur range in age from 60 to 75, and hail from Los Angeles all the way to New Jersey.
As for which lady will be able to snag Gerry's heart, the widower -- whose wife of more than four decades, Toni, died in 2017 -- previously told ET what he's looking for in a mate.
"I think the one thing I'm going to look for is that look in the eye. I've seen it before, and I know the feeling when it's there," he said. "If I see that, that's going to be the person that I'm going to probably pursue above others."
That special someone, Gerry said, will likely have "a great sense of humor, particularly something that is self-effacing."
"I think I'm going to be looking for someone who's sensitive, who's warm and kind," he added. "Someone who blends with me well, so that we feel a partnership... I felt it before in my life, and it's a very important factor."
Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, New Jersey
April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Florida
Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, California
Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, California
Ellen, 71, a retired teacher from Delray Beach, Florida
Faith, 60, a high school teacher from Benton City, Washington
Jeanie, 65, a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tennessee
Joan, 60, a private school administrator from Rockland, Maryland
Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas
Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota
Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, New Jersey
Marina, 60, an educator from Los Angeles, California
Nancy, 60, a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Virginia
Natascha, 60, a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City, New York
Pamela, 75, a retired salon owner from Aurora, Illinois
Patty, 70, a retired real estate professional from Durham, North Carolina
Peggy, 69, a dental hygienist from East Haven, Connecticut
Renee, 67, a former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Middleton, Wisconsin
Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Georgia
Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Pennsylvania
Sylvia, 64, a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles, California
Theresa, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey
The Golden Bachelor premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8/7p.m. Central on ABC.
