Maddie and David are back! For the first time ever, Moonlighting will be available on streaming, as all five seasons of the beloved detective comedy will debut on Hulu on Oct. 10.

The ABC series starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd as private detectives who team up to solve quirky cases. The chemistry between the lead actors and the will they-won't they pull of their characters kept fans hooked for all 67 episodes, but the show has never been available to stream until now.

Moonlighting, which aired from 1985-89, was nominated for 40 Emmy Awards, winning six -- including lead actor honors for Willis. It was also nominated for 10 Golden Globe Awards, with both leads taking one home.

ET spoke with Shepherd earlier this year, who looked back fondly on the show, and her dynamic with Willis.

"He walked in the room [and] my temperature went up 15 degrees. So, we had the chemistry," the actress shared, before revealing that "we came close, but we did not act on it."

However, Moonlighting's streaming news comes amid Willis' devastating private health battle. The 68-year-old actor was diagnosed last year with frontotemporal dementia, a progressive neurological disorder that impacts both cognition and behavior. He also has aphasia, a brain-mediated inability to speak or to understand speech.

Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, was on Monday's Today show, and opened up about the difficult toll the disease has taken on Willis and his family.

"It's hard on the person diagnosed, it's also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is," she said.

Asked whether Willis himself is aware of his condition, his wife became emotional as she replied, "It's hard to know."

Moonlighting comes to Hulu on Oct. 10.

