How to Watch 'House of Villains' Online: Stream the Series Starring the Most Infamous Reality TV Icons

'House of Villains'
Casey Durkin/E! Entertainment
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:53 PM PDT, October 4, 2023

You love to hate them, and now these reality TV stars are battling one another to stay in E's 'House of Villains.'

The best part of reality television has to be the drama, and that drama wouldn't be possible without the abrasive and hot-headed personalities of the series' villains. 

What would happen if the worst of the worst from our favorite reality shows stayed in a house together, battling it out to be the last one standing? E! is putting it to the test with the new series House of Villains, hosted by Joel McHale, where backstabbing, manipulation and scheming run rampant. 

Stars from The BachelorMTV's The Challenge, Vanderpump RulesThe Apprentice, Survivor and The Bad Girls Club are all bunking in this house of infamous characters. Omarosa, Tiffany Pollard, Jax Taylor and Johnny Bananas are just a few of the contestants in this hot new series airing on E! beginning October 12 at 10 p.m. ET.

If you're searching for a way to stream House of Villains online, read on. 

How to watch House of Villains online: 

Signing up for a live TV plan with access to the E! channel is your best option for viewing House of Villains. Many of these plans also come with a DVR, so if you don't want to stay up past your bedtime to view the series, you can watch it the next day. 

Watch 'House of Villains' on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is an option to watch E!, as it streams live in most areas. Right now until October 11, new and eligible returning subscribers can get three months of Hulu + Live TV for $50 per month, which is $20 less than the standard monthly subscription price of $70 per month.

$70/month $50/month

For three months

Watch on Hulu

Watch 'House of Villains' on Sling TV

With Sling TV's Blue plan, customers get access to E! and 42 other channels. Sign up now to get 50% off your first month.

$45/month $23/month

For first month

Watch on Sling

Watch 'House of Villains' on FuboTV

With FuboTV, you can watch E! live, or record E! shows to watch on your time using the 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage that comes with the plan. 

$75/month

Free 7-day trial

Watch on FuboTV

Watch the House of Villains trailer:

See what's in store for the first season of House of Villains

