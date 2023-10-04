The best part of reality television has to be the drama, and that drama wouldn't be possible without the abrasive and hot-headed personalities of the series' villains.

What would happen if the worst of the worst from our favorite reality shows stayed in a house together, battling it out to be the last one standing? E! is putting it to the test with the new series House of Villains, hosted by Joel McHale, where backstabbing, manipulation and scheming run rampant.

Stars from The Bachelor, MTV's The Challenge, Vanderpump Rules, The Apprentice, Survivor and The Bad Girls Club are all bunking in this house of infamous characters. Omarosa, Tiffany Pollard, Jax Taylor and Johnny Bananas are just a few of the contestants in this hot new series airing on E! beginning October 12 at 10 p.m. ET.

If you're searching for a way to stream House of Villains online, read on.

How to watch House of Villains online:

Signing up for a live TV plan with access to the E! channel is your best option for viewing House of Villains. Many of these plans also come with a DVR, so if you don't want to stay up past your bedtime to view the series, you can watch it the next day.

Watch the House of Villains trailer:

See what's in store for the first season of House of Villains.

