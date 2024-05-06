With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max (formerly HBO Max), Apple TV+, Paramount+, Netflix, Peacock, Starz and even more streaming services, there’s no shortage of options when choosing what to binge-watch in your free time. However, sometimes, the sheer amount of great films and television shows available to stream can be overwhelming and lead to aimless scrolling — hoping to land on that perfect thing to watch.

Scroll no more! To help you out, we've rounded up the best movies and TV shows to stream this week, including new arrivals, nostalgia-filled favorites, and more. For starters, supermodel Brooke Shields and iCarly's Miranda Cosgrove team up for a new rom-com on Netflix, and it arrives just in time for your weekend movie night.

There are plenty more new series and movies in store to stream. A24's The Iron Claw, starring Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron, about real-life pro-wrestlers, finally hits streaming after its run in theaters. Fans of the Beatles won't want to miss the documentary that hasn't been released since the 1970s. Prime Video is dropping a new competition series featuring some of our favorite reality stars, including Jill Zarin, Kristen Doute and Reza Farahan. Plus, we can't forget the season premiere of Doctor Who.

It's time to make your weekly streaming plans. Here are this week's best TV shows and movies to stream.

Mother of the Bride

When Lana (Brooke Shields) begins helping her daughter (Miranda Cosgrove) prepare for her upcoming wedding, she is shocked to realize the father of the groom (Benjamin Bratt) is the man who stole her heart in college. Things get even more complicated as the two find themselves together in the weeks leading up to the big day. Will they rekindle their old flame? Find out when Mother of the Bride drops on Netflix May 9.

The GOAT (Season 1)

Reality titans from your favorite franchises, including The Real Housewives, The Bachelor, Big Brother, and more will see who is the best of the best in Prime Video's latest series The GOAT. Comedian Daniel Tosh puts these stars to the test in some next-level challenges — in the trailer, former Bachelorette contestant Grocery Store Joe, or Joe Amabile, puts his face in a cage of extra-large roaches. See what these television personalities will do for the title of the GOAT and a prize of $200,000 when the series premieres May 9.

The Iron Claw

A24's film The Iron Claw stars Emmy-winning actors Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron. The movie, which has only been available to buy or rent online since its premiere in theaters, drops to Max on May 10. The Iron Claw tells the story of the real-life Von Erich brothers, who made professional wrestling history in the 1980s.

Doctor Who (Season 14)

Don't ask us why, but Disney+ is calling the upcoming season -- with Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor -- season 1 of Doctor Who. On Friday, May 10, Disney+ is dropping the first two episodes of the new season. While we don't know exactly what to expect, we do know the Doctor and his companion, Ruby Sunday, (Millie Gibson) will travel space and time in the TARDIS to save worlds in need.

Let It Be

First released in 1970, Let It Be documented The Beatles trying to go back to their roots for a new album — which only further widened the rift between the members of the beloved group. This documentary landed the Beatles their only Oscar, which they won for Best Music, Original Song Score. Disney+ has fully restored Let It Be and will begin streaming the documentary on Wednesday, May 8.

Unfrosted

Written, directed and starring Jerry Seinfeld, Unfrosted tells a very embellished story of the creation of the beloved breakfast food, Pop-Tarts. Along with Seinfeld, this film is stacked with star power, including appearances from Amy Schumer, Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant and so many more. Unfrosted premiered on Netflix on Friday, May 3.

Selena + Restaurant

After the success of her previous show, Selena + Chef, superstar Selena Gomez is hitting LA's hottest restaurants, including Wolfgang Puck's and Shirley Chung's spots, in her new Food Network show Selena + Restaurant. The series premiered on Food Network and began streaming on Max on May 2. While we wait for the trailer, learn more about Gomez in the Food Network clip above.

The Idea of You

Based on the romance novel of the same name, The Idea of You stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. In the film, a single mom (Hathaway) finds herself in an unexpected romance with Hayes Campbell (Galitzine) — a member of one of the hottest boy bands on the planet — despite their large age gap. Can their happiness withstand public scrutiny? Find out by streaming the film on Prime Video now.

Hacks (Season 3)

The Emmy-award-winning series Hacks is back for a third season on Max. Jean Smart plays Deborah Vance, a Las Vegas comedian who has recently made it back on top, while her former writer (Hannah Einbinder) is still struggling in her career after moving on. Despite their difficult relationship, the duo will once again try to work together.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

In honor of Star Wars Day, May 4, Disney+ is releasing a new Star Wars animated series for the galactic holiday. Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is a six-episode series that shows the journey of a young Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee. While one seeks vengeance, the other copes with the rapidly changing galaxy as the Imperial world takes over.

FX's The Veil (Limited Series)

To stop a widespread attack that could take countless lives, two women must work together in FX's latest series, The Veil. An elite M16 agent (Elisabeth Moss) and a woman who may have the answers (Yumna Marwan) must stay alive on the perilous road from Istanbul to London while outside forces try to stop them. The action-packed series began streaming on Hulu on Tuesday, April 30.

Anyone But You

Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, Anyone But You was the highest-grossing R-rated rom-com since 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby and the highest-grossing live-action Shakespeare adaptation of all time. The film follows two former rivals (played by Sweeney and Powell) who hate each other but must pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding in Australia. Inevitably, sparks start to fly between them. The classic enemies-to-lovers movie dropped to Netflix on April 23.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story

Thank You, Goodnight: A Bon Jovi Story is a four-part docuseries chronicling the group's legendary rise and staying power. Featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with band members — including singer Jon Bon Jovi, keyboard player David Bryan, bassist Hugh McDonald, drummer Tico Torres and guitar player Phil X — this is a streaming event fans won't want to miss. Thank You, Goodnight: A Bon Jovi Story premiered on Hulu on Friday, April 26.

Knuckles (Miniseries)

A hilarious, action-packed adventure, Knuckles centers around the red hedgehog, Knuckles, from the beloved Sonic the Hedgehog video games. Idris Elba voices Knuckles, who agrees to train Wade Whipple (Happy Endings' Adam Pally) in the ways of an Echidna warrior. Things quickly get out of hand as forces try to steal Knuckles' power. The six-episode miniseries premiered on Paramount+ on April 26.

Tiger

Priyanka Chopra Jonas narrates Disneynature's latest documentary, Tiger. The nature film documents 1,500 days in the forest of India where a young tigress has just given birth to cubs. Viewers will see how the tigress raises these clumsy cubs to be fierce predators while dealing with predators of their own as they grow including pythons, bears and rivaling male tigers.

We're Here (Season 4)

The Emmy-winning HBO original series We're Here is, well, back for a fourth season on Max. Renowned drag queens Sasha Velour, Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall, and Latrice Royal will visit towns in small-town America on a mission to spread love.

Under the Bridge

Under the Bridge is based on the book of the same name written by Rebecca Godfrey and the book is based on true events. The story follows the gruesome murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta), who never returns after attending a high school party. A local police officer (Lily Gladstone) and the writer Godfrey (Riley Keough) dive into the case to reveal the likely suspects are a group of teenage girls. The thriller began streaming on Hulu on April 17.

Conan O'Brien Must Go (Season 1)

Beloved comedian Conan O'Brien is back for a new Max series, Conan O'Brien Must Go, which began streaming on April 18. The series follows the Emmy-winning television host as he travels around the globe to visit some of his most memorable podcast guests while taking in the local culture.

Going Home with Tyler Cameron (Season 1)

Bachelor Nation will remember Tyler Cameron, who was a contestant on Bachelorette Hannah Brown's season. Since his time accepting roses, Cameron has launched a flourishing home renovation business. Going Home with Tyler Cameron showcases his house remodels with special appearances from other Bachelor contestants including Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell and Jason Tartick. The series premiered on Prime Video on April 18.

Orlando Bloom: To the Edge

Orlando Bloom is no stranger to pushing himself to the limit and now he is taking it one step further in Orlando Bloom: To the Edge. In Peacock's upcoming docuseries, Bloom chronicles his journey to master three extreme sports: wingsuiting, free diving and rock climbing. Facing his fears as he is trained by experts in these fields, Bloom learns about himself along the way. Orlando Bloom: To the Edge began streaming on Peacock on April 19.

Dinner with the Parents (Season 1)

Dinner with the Parents is a Freevee Original series — meaning anyone can watch the new show for free with ads. The hilarious series, about a dysfunctional family's weekly dinners, stars some of our favorite comedians like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Carol Kane, The Unicorn's Michaela Watkins and Veep's Dan Bakkedahl. The series premiered on Freevee on April 18.

Fallout (Season 1)

Gamers, rejoice! The Fallout series is finally premiering this week. It has all the characters you know and love from the video game including the beloved pup, Dogmeat. You'll find vault dwellers, ghouls and the Brotherhood of Steel in the series about surviving in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Starring Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten and Ella Purnell, Fallout premiered on Prime Video on April 11.

The Sympathizer

A Pulitzer Prize-winner for fiction, The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen tells the story of a double agent (Hoa Xuande) in the wake of the Vietnam War. After the war ends, the man is sent to the States to continue spying for Vietnam, but things quickly become treacherous. Max began streaming the HBO adaption of the novel, which stars Robert Downey Jr, on April 14.

Franklin (Limited Series)

Academy Award winner Michael Douglas plays Benjamin Franklin in Apple TV+'s new limited series Franklin. Franklin documents the forefather's trip to France as he tries to gain allies for the upcoming Revolutionary War. Danger looms for Franklin and his grandson (Noah Jupe) as he navigates this foreign land. The series premiered on Apple TV+ on April 12.

The Greatist Hits

Harriet (The Politician's Lucy Boynton) is coping with the death of her boyfriend (Pearl's David Corenswet) when she realizes certain songs take her back in time. Traveling between the present day and the past, Harriet will do anything to save his life, but things become complicated when she develops feelings for David (The Umbrella Academy's Justin H. Min), a member of her grief group. The heartfelt film premiered on Hulu on April 12.

Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion

Fashion retailer Brandy Melville has had a cult-like following of teenage girls due to the brand's popularity on social media despite the controversial "one size fits most" message and racist business practices. The HBO documentary Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion dives into the toxic culture of fast fashion and the effects it has on our environment. The hard-hitting documentary premiered on Max on April 9.

Loot (Season 2)

Maya Rudolph is back as Molly Novak, a divorcee to one of the wealthiest men in North America (Adam Scott), in Loot season 2. This season, Novak is thriving at her charitable organization where she shares her $87 billion divorce settlement with those in need. She's focusing on herself, and swearing off men (for now), and her trusted assistant (Joel Kim Booster) is nearby as she works on becoming more independent. The second season premiered on Apple TV+ on April 3.

Vanderpump Villa (Series Premiere)

Hulu's new original series, Vanderpump Villa, documents the daily life of the staff at Chateau Rosabelle, Lisa Vanderpump's French estate. The hand-selected staff indulges the affluent guests' every whim, which as you can imagine, can be quite extravagant. Fans of Bravo's Below Deck or Vanderpump Rules will want to check out this reality show for a new generation. Vanderpump Villa premiered on Hulu on April 1.

Sugar

John Sugar (Colin Farrell) is a private investigator in Los Angeles who struggles with personal demons. When a wealthy Hollywood producer (James Cromwell) tasks Sugar with finding his missing granddaughter, the investigator quickly realizes something bigger is going on. Sugar will do whatever it takes to find the truth. Sugar premiered on Apple TV+ on April 5.

Mary & George

Julianne Moore plays the Countess of Buckingham in Starz's newest series, Mary & George. Trying to reclaim her family's former glory, the Countess molds her son, George (Nicholas Galitzine), to seduce and conquer King James I (Tony Curran). If all goes to plan, George will be an all-powerful adviser and lover to the king. Mary & George premiered on Starz on April 5.

How to Date Billy Walsh

Archie (Heartstopper's Sebastian Croft) and Amelia (Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran) have been best friends since childhood. Unbeknownst to Amelia, Archie is in love with her, which gets even more complicated when she develops feelings for the new American transfer student, Billy Walsh (Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan). Watch it all go down by streaming the delightful rom-com on Prime Video now.

A Gentleman in Moscow (Limited Series)

Showtime's latest series, A Gentleman in Moscow, is based on the international best-selling book by the same name. Ewan McGregor stars as the Russian aristocrat Count Alexander Rostov who is put under house arrest and must live his days from the attic of a luxury hotel. He finds an unexpected ally in a young friend who makes his days watching history unfold from the window more bearable. The series premiered on Paramount+ on March 29.

Renegade Nell (Season 1)

After she's framed for murder, Nell Jackson (Derry Girls' Louisa Harland) has no choice but to pick up a life of highway robbery to survive. When a magical sprite (Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed) gives her extraordinary powers to fight the strongest and toughest foes, she puts an even bigger target on her back. The new Disney+ series premiered on March 29.

