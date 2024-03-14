At the end of August last year, Taylor Swift announced her Eras Tour concert film, which gave Swifties the opportunity to see her epic concert in theaters. The film has already broken records, becoming the highest-grossing concert film ever. It's no surprise, as her breathtaking performances and stunning visual elements during this tour are beyond compare.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour even earned a Golden Globes nomination for cinematic and box office achievement. If you've yet to experience the magic of the Eras Tour for yourself or want to relive the dream concert film over and over again, you're in luck, because the movie is now streaming on Disney+.

Watch The Eras Tour on Disney+

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) promises new performances, including a performance of "Cardigan", which was previously cut from the theatrical release of the movie. Now you'll be able to see closeups of the tour filmed throughout Taylor's three nights at SoFi Stadium in California.

Are you ready for it? Below, find out all the details about how to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) online without cable.

How to Watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) online

Taylor Swift's blockbuster concert film now has a home on Disney+, arriving one day earlier than the platform had previously announced. While that alone is reason enough to sign up for the platform, it's hands down the best streaming service offering for kids and kids at heart.

Disney+ costs $7.99 per month for the ad-supported plan, or you can get the Disney Bundle with Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu and save 44% compared to paying for each service separately. That brings the price to $14.99 per month, instead of $26.97 monthly separately.

When is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) streaming?

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film premiered in theaters on October 13, 2023. The concert movie was then available to rent or buy on Apple TV+ and Prime Video in mid-December, but has since been removed from both platforms. Now the only way fans can watch the film (unless they previously purchased it) is by streaming it on Disney+, starting at 9 p.m. EST on March 14.

Watch on Disney+

What songs are in the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) movie?

In addition to all the songs featured in the theatrical version, the three-and-a-half-hour movie now streaming includes four additional acoustic songs not previously seen in theaters or in the digital extended version previously released on Prime Video, Apple TV and other streaming services.

“For the first time, we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “Cardigan”, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version),” the 14-time Grammy winner announced on Instagram in February.

RELATED CONTENT: