Rebel Wilson officially wins the coolest aunt ever award. The actress brought her young niece along to enjoy her very first concert on the second night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Sydney, Australia.

Wilson took to Instagram to document the adventure on Saturday, sharing highlights that included a "Shake It Off" singalong with Swift's dad, Scott Swift, and some face time with tour opener Sabrina Carpenter.

"@taylorswift absolutely CRUSHED IT tonight! And thanks to @sabrinacarpenter for being so so cool and Papa Swift for all the chats! What an epic concert! Taylor you are just incredible!!!" she captioned her first of two carousels of pics.

In the second, she added, "@taylorswift really does have the most amazing fans! Thank you for all the bracelets and the love you show everyone! It made tonight such an amazing experience not only for me and my friends but for my 8 year old niece who was just so excited to have Taylor be her first ever concert!"

Along for the ride with Wilson's crew was Toni Collette, who stepped out for two Eras nights in a row after previously attending Friday's performance. Wilson also snapped some fun pics with Blink-182's Tom DeLonge at the show.

Wilson shared several highlights on her stories, including festive decorations that included colorful backdrops,1989 signage and Eras Tour cups as she got ready for the event. By the end of the night, she also showed off a coveted piece of memorabilia: a Midnights-branded guitar pick.

Scott must have been back on his pick-distributing duties, after passing the proverbial torch to his daughter's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the night before.

On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen handing out the coveted keepsakes to fans in a move that has been famously performed by Scott throughout the Eras tour. While it may seem like a small gesture, it's one that very much holds weight among those in the fandom. Social media is flooded with instances of concertgoers hoping to receive the picks from Scott during the shows. With Kelce having been entrusted to perform such a task, one fan wrote, "Oh its SERIOUS serious."

After a whirlwind two-day trip down under, Kelce reportedly returned home to the states after Friday's show to enjoy some quality time with his Chiefs teammates in Las Vegas as the team continues to celebrate their Super Bowl win.

A source told ET on Thursday, "Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship. Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia. He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They’re making a joint effort to make things work."

Kelce's absence from Saturday's Eras show didn't seem to get Swift down. In fact, the singer told the crowd she was feeling "extraordinary."

She later wowed the audience with a double dose of surprise songs, performing mashups of "Should've Said No" and "You're Not Sorry" followed by "New Year's Day" and "Peace."

She'll wrap her Sydney shows on Monday, Feb. 26 before taking the Eras Tour to Singapore to perform a run of six sold-out shows from March 6-9.

After that, Swift will take more than a month off as she gears up to release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. Then, she'll resume touring on May 9 in Paris, France.

