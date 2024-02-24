Safe to say that Taylor Swift has a new fan. Travis Kelce's close pal and travel buddy on his recent trip to Sydney, Australia -- Ross Travis -- took to Instagram to share a glowing review of the pop star's Eras Tour performance.

"I understand now," he admitted on his Instagram Story, succumbing to the hype as he shared a photo of the eye-catching yellow outfit he wore to the show on Friday at Accor Stadium. "That. Was. Amazing," he added with a brain-exploding emoji.

Ross Travis / Instagram

Ross, an NFL free agent who previously played with Travis on the Kansas City Chiefs, also shared a black-and-white shot of his friendship bracelet haul. Many of the baubles featured the Kansas City, Missouri-based team's name.

"First show and made some friends tonight!" he gushed over the image. "Sydney... you didn't disappoint!!"

Ross Travis / Instagram

Ross Travis / Instagram

Ross dove all the way into the Swiftie festivities during his time down under. He was seen making heart hands during the show, handing out special guitar picks along with Travis, and dancing with fans in the audience.

He and Travis were hard to miss during the event, thanks to their colorful ensembles. With Ross in head-to-toe yellow and Travis in an all-blue outfit, the pair drew comparisons on social media to the animated blue and yellow M&M characters. It's a likeness that Ross himself co-signed, sharing a side-by-side image on his page with the caption, "Internet: 1, M&Ms: 0" plus two laughing emojis.

He was also highly amused by comparisons of himself, Travis, and Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, to the three main characters in the 2009 buddy comedy, The Hangover.

Ross Travis / Instagram

The athletes were all smiles as they were seen enjoying the concert in a VIP tent by Katy Perry, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Toni Collette and Baz Luhrmann.

Before the show, Ross was able to tag along on a trip to the Sydney Zoo with Travis, Taylor and her team. On his Instagram timeline, he posted an image of himself petting a rhinoceros, getting up close and personal with a kangaroo and koala, and even feeding a lion. In a video of the latter, a voice that sounds like Taylor's can be heard behind the camera.

"All right, Ross," the voice encourages him as he prepares to offer the animal a snack through a wire enclosure. "Beautifully done," she says at the end, as Ross sighs loudly and visibly shakes off his nerves.

"Didn’t get to wrestle a Kangaroo, but made 80,000 new friends DOWN UNDER 🤙🏽," he captioned the carousel.

Ross Travis / Instagram

While it may have been his first time seeing Taylor onstage, the two are hardly strangers. They've been photographed together numerous times throughout the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning season as they cheered for Travis together in private suites. They even adorably posed together in Las Vegas, Nevada, moments after Travis' Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor Swift and Ross Travis look on during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. - Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis and Ross arrived in Australia on Thursday and reportedly made a quick exit after Friday's show. While Taylor continues on with her four-night run in Sydney, multiple reports have indicated that Travis has already flown back to the United States to continue celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl win with his teammates in Las Vegas.

A source told ET on Thursday, "Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship. Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia. He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They’re making a joint effort to make things work."

RELATED CONTENT: