No "Bad Blood" here! Only good vibes. Katy Perry was among the famous faces in the crowd for Taylor Swift's Friday night Eras Tour performance in Sydney, Australia, enjoying the festivities alongside Rita Ora and her husband, Taika Waititi, from a VIP tent in the audience.

The "Firework" singer was spotted wearing a black crop top with her straight hair down around her shoulders as she exchanged friendship bracelets with a fan. In another video, she can be seen dancing along as Swift performs "Bad Blood."

After the show, Perry took to Instagram to share a close up photo with Swift and several video clips from the concert.

"Got to see an old friend shine tonight ♥️✨," she captioned the carousel, which also included a funny video of her reaction to hearing "Bad Blood" in person.

Ora also recounted the fun evening in her own post.

"It’s fair to say Sydney always delivers - Or shall we say our TayTay @taylorswift always delivers!" Ora wrote in her caption. "Thank you for having us! Seeing my KP @katyperry made my heart [too] many queens to count!"

Fans were quick to poke fun at Perry and Swift's shared history on social media, as Perry is believed to have served as the inspiration for Swift's blistering 2014 revenge song, "Bad Blood." The duo have appeared to be on friendlier terms in recent years, after Swift revealed that Perry sent her an olive branch and a handwritten apology letter in which she reflected "on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us" in 2018.

Their complex friendship dates back to 2008, around the time they both enjoyed breakthrough success in the music industry with Swift's "Love Story" and Perry's "I Kissed a Girl."

Also in the Eras audience on Friday, Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce. In one video, both Kelce and Perry can be seen dancing inside the same tent. For her part, Ora snapped a pic with the athlete.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 23: Taylor Swift performs at Accor Stadium on February 23, 2024 in Sydney, Australia.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared to arrive with pal Ross Travis and was pictured enjoying the show in a blue patterned tee with both arms full of friendship bracelets.

The sightings prompted amused chatter among Swifties on social media, who called back to a funny interview Kelce did back in 2016 when he was asked to play "Kiss, Marry, Kill" with Swift, Perry and Ariana Grande. At the time, the NFL star notably chose to kiss Swift, marry Perry and kill Grande.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A source told ET on Thursday, "Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship. Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia. He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They’re making a joint effort to make things work."

Her latest performance is Swift's first of four sold-out shows scheduled at Accor Stadium in Sydney. The night started with a bit of drama as a portion of the venue was evacuated before the start of the concert due to weather.

Following her time in Sydney, Swift is set to take the Eras Tour to Singapore to perform a run of six sold out shows from March 6-9.

The 34-year-old singer will take a month-long hiatus from road life in April, as she gears up to release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. Then, she'll resume touring on May 9 in Paris, France.

Perry's surprise appearance comes on the heels of her big announcement that American Idol's upcoming season (her seventh and the show's 22nd season) will be her last.

"This fall, in September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio... so I think this will probably be my last season for Idol," Perry said on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this month, to the shock of the audience.

"I mean, I love Idol so much," she added, "It's connected me with the heart of America, but I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."

