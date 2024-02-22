Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking in the Sydney sights! The couple enjoyed a day together while getting up close and personal with some Aussie animals on Thursday.

The NFL superstar touched down in Australia earlier that day, joining the pop icon for her latest run of Eras Tour performances. But first, according to video shared by local station Channel 9 News, the duo was spotted on a private tour of the Sydney Zoo. The excursion reportedly marks Swift's second visit to the property in just two days.

In the shots, Swift and Kelce can be seen walking together with their arms wrapped around each other. The "Karma" singer dons a pink tank top and denim shorts, along with a matching jacket. She wears her hair casually pulled back, accessorizing with sunglasses and clean white sneakers. Kelce also looked cool and casual in a black t-shirt and printed shorts, completing his look with a white hat and sneakers.

In one photo, Swift can be seen hand-feeding a kangaroo while Kelce pets the animal.

Swift is set to kick off a sold out four-night stint at Accor Stadium on Friday, after performing "the biggest show we've ever done" in front of 96,000 people in Melbourne last week.

On Monday, the pop star, 34, was spotted wearing a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Champs cap and 'TNT' bracelet as she boarded her flight to Sydney. Both the cap and the elevated friendship bracelet Swift wore were given to her by Kelce.

Since touching down in Sydney, Swift has been spotted hanging with her Eras Tour opener, Sabrina Carpenter. On Tuesday, the duo was seen leaving dinner at Pellegrino 2000.

Getty

Getty

In a show of support, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end left Los Angles Tuesday evening before traveling to Hawaii, where he stayed overnight before boarding a private jet for Sydney to join Swift on tour. It's unclear when Kelce will make his way back to the U.S., or if he'll stay for all four of her shows.

Kelce's trip comes after his father, Ed Kelce, teased the idea of his son supporting his GRAMMY-winning girlfriend abroad now that he's got free time. Ed spoke to the The Sydney Morning Herald and shared that he had a conversation with his son following his Super Bowl win in Las Vegas, Nevada, earlier this month.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"I asked him, 'Are you going to take off for Sydney?' And he seemed keen," Ed shared, adding that his 34-year-old son "said he'd really like to see Sydney and Singapore."

In November, Travis traveled to Buenos Aires, where he was spotted supporting Taylor, alongside her father, Scott Kingsley Swift, during night two of the Eras Tour at the Estadio Monumental.

Following her time in Sydney, Taylor is set to take the Eras Tour to Singapore to perform a run of six sold out shows from March 6-9.

