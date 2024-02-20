Is Travis Kelce headed to Australia to support girlfriend Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour? The Super Bowl LVIII champ's dad certainly thinks so.

Ed Kelce recently talked with The Sydney Morning Herald, saying he spoke with his son after the Super Bowl -- in which Travis' Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers for their second championship victory in a row -- and asked him about his upcoming plans.

"I asked him, 'Are you going to take off for Sydney,?' And he seemed keen," Ed shared, adding that his 34-year-old son "said he'd really like to see Sydney and Singapore."

However, Ed explained that Travis "wasn't sure because he has commitments," which might make traveling to Australia impossible.

Ed mentioned that Travis was participating in a celebrity golf tournament in Las Vegas, as one example of the things the NFL pro had already planned on doing and which might prevent him from flying across the globe.

On Tuesday, Jasmin Medar, the Director of VIP Relations and Creative Marketing for Wynn Las Vegas, shared a snapshot of Travis on their golf course looking contemplatively.

The Australian leg of Swift's Eras Tour kicked off on Feb. 16, with three shows in Melbourne, Australia, at the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground. She will be performing in Australia until Feb. 26 before flying to Singapore for a six-show engagement beginning on March 2.

ET spoke with Ed back in October, and he opened up about getting to meet the music superstar in person.

"She's very down to earth, very genuine," Ed praised. "She doesn't put on airs or anything like that.... The 'girl next door' is an overused term, but she really is."

"I mean, she's been, you know, performing for huge crowds for over half her life," he added. "And for someone to be so grounded, and so normal- I mean, I hate to use that word. But other people aren't."

Speaking on his son's relationship with Taylor, Ed reflected, "I think they are two very driven, professional individuals... I think they're very supportive of each other, which is key. This is a rough time for either one of them to have a relationship. She's in the middle of this ginormous tour. He's knee deep in [the NFL]. He takes his just as serious as she takes hers, as far as commitment to to their craft."

"I think they're a wonderful couple," he added. "I think they deserve a great friendship with each other. And if it ever goes to more than that..."

