Taylor Swift is bringing the Kansas City Chiefs with her to Sydney, Australia. On Monday, the pop star, 34, was spotted wearing a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Champs cap as she boarded a flight to Sydney. The Midnights singer recently wrapped her Melbourne Eras Tour stop, where she performed at Melbourne Cricket Ground, where 96,000 packed the famed venue that first opened its doors in 1853.

Both the cap and the 'TNT' bracelet Swift wore were given to her by Travis Kelce, her Super Bowl champion boyfriend.

Last month, ET spoke to the people behind the bracelet, which was a part of WOVE's collection with pro golfer Michelle Wie West.

West told ET that when she started brainstorming for her collection, she could think of no one better to take inspiration from than Swift. "She's a big inspiration for the piece itself," West said of Swift, whose fans have been known to make friendship bracelets, a pastime the athlete participates in too. "... I just wanted to create a more elevated piece."

That elevated friendship bracelet, which starts at $5,600, is made OF 14 carat gold and features four and a half carats of lab-grown diamonds, WOVE CEO Simone Kendle told ET. Swift's specific bracelet features the letters TNT, a playful nod to Swift and Kelce's romance.

Media-Mode / SPLASH

"TNT, dynamite. Their relationship is dynamite. It's just so cute," West said. "... I hope that [Swift] thinks it's nice, and sparkly, and pretty, and [that] TNT [is] sentimental and cute and funny."

As for how Swift ended up with the accessory, West told ET that she reached out to Kelce, with whom she's previously golfed, and explained that she was doing some gifting of her new line.

"When we created this elevated friendship bracelet, I told him the first person I thought of was Taylor Swift, because she's the queen of friendship bracelets," she said. "He's so gracious enough to support the collection, and be the middleman and hand one over to Taylor. I'm just so, so thankful for that. Especially emerging businesses, emerging lines... having the product in the right hands can change a person's life. We're just so thankful that he made the connection, and it got featured."

"If we could gift any one person our bracelet, it'd be the queen of friendship bracelets herself," West added. "So just very honored that he would actually give it to her and she would wear it."

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Since touching down in Sydney, Swift has been spotted hanging with her Eras Tour opener, Sabrina Carpenter. On Tuesday, the duo was seen leaving dinner at Pellegrino 2000, two days before they kick off their four-night event at Accor Stadium beginning Feb. 23.

MTRX / BACKGRID

MTRX / BACKGRID

While previously performing at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Swift made note that the crowd was the largest that they've ever performed for before.

Prior to her trip to Oz, the "Karma" singer's biggest show was at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where she welcomed 74,000 fans. During the first night of her Melbourne run, she even shouted out the record-breaking numbers for her career.

"If I seem a little bit like I'm losing my mind over the fact that there are 96,000 people here tonight ... it's because it's true," she told the boisterous crowd, via Deadline. "This is the biggest show that we've ever done. I'm fully starstruck by the fact so many people wanted to hang out with us on a Friday night in Melbourne!"

The singer also took to social media to thank her fans for showing up not just once or twice, but three times, with nearly 300,000 people descending on Melbourne over the span of the weekend to come and watch her perform.

"Melbourne, what do I even say to you after over 288,000 of you came and danced with us in the last 3 nights ??! That was unforgettable. You were on an another LEVEL. Thank you for the memories. I’ll revisit the ones from this weekend often," she wrote in a tweet.

In response to the turnout from Swifties Down Under, Swift also went live on Instagram Friday evening to announce a new cover for her upcoming album, as well as a bonus track from The Tortured Poets Department.

