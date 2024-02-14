Following the Kansas City Chiefs' triumph at the 2024 Super Bowl, a formidable quartet convened for an unforgettable double-date celebration.

Travis Kelce was joined by Taylor Swift, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly at an exclusive after-party hosted at the Zouk Nightclub, located within Resorts World Las Vegas.

One of the highlights of the evening was an adorable photo capturing the camaraderie of the group. Taylor sported a radiant smile as she leaned affectionately on Travis' shoulder, their cheeks nestled closely together. Meanwhile, Megan and MGK flashed peace signs for the camera, with Megan adding a playful, kissy face.

The gathering sparked interest among fans, particularly given the unconventional pairing of Megan and MGK with Taylor and Travis. While Megan and MGK are more commonly seen double-dating with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, this unexpected union added an element of surprise to the Super Bowl LVIII festivities.

Instagram

On Wednesday afternoon, Fox took to Instagram to share a few more snaps of the power quartet, and jokingly hit back at critics who said she didn't look like herself in the original photo shared the day before.

"Oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all. turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll," Fox captioned the post. "When in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan 💁🏻‍♀️"

Social media erupted with reactions to the unlikely hangout, with users expressing their astonishment and amusement at the eclectic group's convergence.

One X user remarked, "Never imagined Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) would be celebrating in a Vegas club, tipsy with MGK (@machinegunkelly) and Megan Fox, after her boyfriend's Super Bowl victory." Another chimed in, "Megan Fox and Taylor Swift? Thank you, Super Bowl!"

However, the Zouk Nightclub's Super Bowl party held even more surprises. Attendees were treated to an impromptu serenade as Taylor and Travis crooned her hit song, "You Belong With Me," from across the room, adding another unforgettable moment to the evening.

Despite initial astonishment at the unlikely gathering, there's a hidden connection linking these four personalities. Both MGK and Travis hail from Ohio, and their shared roots have fostered a friendship evident in their past interactions. MGK even made an appearance on Travis' New Heights podcast last year.

"Oh s**t," Travis told his brother and cohost, Jason Kelce, during the Nov. 29 episode. "I got my dog Kels calling me right now."

Unfamiliar with the nickname, Jason asked, "Kels?"

"Yeah, Kels," Travis repeated before answering the FaceTime, "Machine Gun Kelly."

RELATED CONTENT: