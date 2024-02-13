Keleigh Teller is giving the Swifties what they want. Taylor Swift's pal shared a handful of photos and videos from Super Bowl LVIII, offering an up-close look at the celebrations surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs' big victory over the San Francisco 49ers -- including a cute callback to a classic early aughts romcom.

In a new post on TikTok, Keleigh cheekily compares Taylor and Travis Kelce to Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray's beloved characters from the 2004 film A Cinderella Story.

In the video, Keleigh pulled together highlights from the game and Taylor and Travis' postgame PDA, setting it to the song "Hear You Me" by Jimmy Eat World. The heart-tugging ballad famously plays during a climactic football scene in the film, when the characters finally come together and share a passionate kiss.

"🎉🎉 congrats !!!!" she wrote in her caption, making sure to include the hashtag #tayvis.

Over on Instagram, Keleigh shared more pics and videos from inside their suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, including one group shot showing Taylor posing happily with a glass of champagne in one hand and rocking her Chiefs' Super Bowl Champions hat. She's sandwiched between her friends and collaborators, Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey, while Keleigh wraps Lana in a bear hug.

Keleigh also posted a video of the viral moment after the Chiefs' game winning touchdown, when their suite erupted in excited cheers. Fans were quick to offer concern about the "Summertime Sadness" singer, who appeared to be trampled amid the chaos.

Getty Images

"INSANITY, what a night😂😂😂 Lana and I recovered. CONGRATS 🎉🎉," Keleigh captioned her post. "Best day with my Chiefs fam. One for the books 🏈💥"

Also on hand for the festivities was Keleigh's husband, actor Miles Teller, Blake Lively, and Travis' family, including brother Jason Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, mom Donna Kelce and dad Ed Kelce. Taylor's parents, Scott Swift and Andrea Swift, were also there to show their support.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (R) and US singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey attend Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. - PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

In one video from the group's post-game night out, Jason can be seen in a DJ booth dancing along while wearing a mask.

Keleigh also shared a video of her perspective from Taylor and Travis' sweet nightclub singalong, when they were spotted pointing at each other from across the room as a remix of her 2008 hit, "You Belong With Me," played. She doubled down by sharing the same video on her Instagram Story, including emojis of eyes welling up and heart hands as she tagged Travis' account.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss inside the DJ Booth at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas. - Mike Kirschbaum_Wynn Las Vegas

Taylor also took to TikTok with a rare personal post as she joked about accidentally inviting her parents to the nightclub on Sunday.

The 17-second video starts with a shot of Travis sticking out his tongue to the camera before Taylor pans to her parents sitting in a booth as club lights and music blare loudly.

"It's a friends and family party they said," Taylor wrote over the video, which also shows her looking away awkwardly and gritting her teeth after showing her mom and dad. "Bring your parents they said."

"Taylor was super friendly to everyone and everyone was respectful towards her. They did their own thing throughout the night too and spent time with friends. Travis is protective over Taylor, but also gives her space and is not clingy, which she appreciates," a source told ET on Monday. "He’s happy to be with his teammates when they’re in social settings and makes an effort to check in with her, make her laugh, and ensure that she’s having a good time. Taylor and Travis were celebrating his win to the fullest. Even though this is such a busy and exciting time for both of them, they want to spend as much time as possible together before Taylor goes back on tour."

Taylor is set to resume her Eras Tour on Feb. 16 in Melbourne, Australia.

For more headlines and coverage from Super Bowl LVIII, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT: