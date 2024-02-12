Taylor Swift had fun partying it up with Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs after their Super Bowl LVIII win, even if that party included her parents.

In a TikTok posted late Monday evening, the "ME!" singer, 34, poked fun at the fact that her mom, Andrea Swift, and dad, Scott Swift, came with her and Travis, 34, to celebrate the occasion.

"accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life," Taylor captioned the hilarious video.

The 17-second video starts with a shot of Travis sticking out his tongue to the camera before Taylor pans to her parents sitting in a booth as club lights and music blare loudly.

"It's a friends and family party they said," Taylor wrote over the video, which also shows her looking away awkwardly and gritting her teeth after showing her mom and dad. "Bring your parents they said."

The video ends with Andrea and Scott laughing after Taylor looks away uncomfortably at the atmosphere she brought her parents into.

Sunday's event was a family affair not only for Taylor but for Travis, whose own parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, attended the big game between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, also showed up to support.

Throughout the game, Taylor was photographed in a suite alongside her mom and dad, as well as Travis' family as the group watched the Chiefs rally to pull off a nail-biter 25-22 win over the 49ers, securing their third NFL Super Bowl title in five years.

The group's private suite was reportedly provided by the Travis himself, whom TMZ previously reported pulled the trigger and footed the bill so that his and Swift's family and friends could sit together at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Taylor also brought along her close friends -- Blake Lively and Ice Spice -- and even invited friend and collaborator Lana Del Rey into the suite from a different section. Getty Images

After the triumphant win over the California NFL team, Taylor, Donna, Ed and Jason flocked to the field to celebrate Travis' win, which Taylor and Travis sealed with a romantic kiss as millions of eyes watched from around the world.

From there, the group hit up the Chiefs after-party, where the lovers were seen dancing the night away to numerous songs by the "Karma" singer at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

In an adorable moment shared on social media, one video shows Taylor and Travis dancing together, singing along and kissing as "Love Story" plays through the speakers. Another video online shows Taylor singing along to a remixed version of her GRAMMY Award-nominated hit "Anti-Hero."

What's more, Travis, at one point during the festivities, got behind the DJ booth with The Chainsmokers and jammed out to "You Belong With Me" as videos captured him staring at his girlfriend and singing her own song affectionately back to her.

A source told ET on Monday that Taylor and Travis were seen "exchanging affectionate gestures throughout the evening, including sharing celebratory kisses" as they kept the party going until 5:15 a.m.

