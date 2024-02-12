We knew she was trouble when she walked in... to the suite on Super Bowl Sunday, because we are coveting Taylor Swift's stylish and effortlessly cool 'fits.

Including looking fabulous on Feb. 11 as her boyfriend Travis Kelce secured his third Super Bowl win, Swift has not disappointed in her game-day wear throughout the NFL season.

Now that the football season is officially over, we've rounded up Swift's incredible Chiefs-inspired outfits and accessories. From one-of-a-kind coats to adorable hats, the singer has taken fan style to a new level. She's sported custom, local and vintage Chiefs gear that we can only wish to own. While some of her costly designer pieces and vintage finds may be out of reach, we've found worthy — and more affordable — lookalikes.

Below, check out Taylor Swift's best NFL looks and where to shop the clothing and accessories worn by the legendary artist.

Taylor Swift's Super Bowl 58 Style

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

On Super Bowl Sunday, Swift wore Area slitted crystal jeans, a black corset, a red bomber jacket and a custom necklace from celebrity jewelry maker Stephanie Gottlieb.

Past NFL Looks From Taylor Swift

After the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, Swift was seen hugged up postgame with Kelce wearing the Mejuri Heirloom Ring. This isn't the first time Swift has worn the stunning Mejuri ring. The star also accessorized with it on December 10 at the Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills. She paired it with a ring from Mazin Jewels.

Getty Images

Swift wore these coated Paige jeans to the Kansas City home game against the Miami Dolphins on January 14. "Taylor Swift proves that skinnies never go out of style," the brand cleverly states on Instagram.

Splendid Cashmere Beanie Splendid Splendid Cashmere Beanie Finish off the look with a white beanie just like Swift. This cashmere option is on sale and has a very similar ribbing pattern. $68 $29 Shop Now

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

To finish off the look with some shoes, Swift was seen rocking these Stuart Weitzman boots with a big fuzzy red coat at the Dec. 3 game against the Green Bay Packers.