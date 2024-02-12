We've rounded up Swift's best game-day looks, including similar cost-saving piece, that you can shop now.
We knew she was trouble when she walked in... to the suite on Super Bowl Sunday, because we are coveting Taylor Swift's stylish and effortlessly cool 'fits.
Including looking fabulous on Feb. 11 as her boyfriend Travis Kelce secured his third Super Bowl win, Swift has not disappointed in her game-day wear throughout the NFL season.
Now that the football season is officially over, we've rounded up Swift's incredible Chiefs-inspired outfits and accessories. From one-of-a-kind coats to adorable hats, the singer has taken fan style to a new level. She's sported custom, local and vintage Chiefs gear that we can only wish to own. While some of her costly designer pieces and vintage finds may be out of reach, we've found worthy — and more affordable — lookalikes.
Below, check out Taylor Swift's best NFL looks and where to shop the clothing and accessories worn by the legendary artist.
Taylor Swift's Super Bowl 58 Style
On Super Bowl Sunday, Swift wore Area slitted crystal jeans, a black corset, a red bomber jacket and a custom necklace from celebrity jewelry maker Stephanie Gottlieb.
Area Crystal Slit Cotton Denim Wide Legs Jeans
Area's exact jeans worn by Taylor Swift are sold out across multiple sites, but there are a few sizes left of Area's similar jeans in a light wash.
Kansas City Chiefs WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Bomber Full-Zip Jacket
Earlier in the night, Taylor Swift was sporting this bomber jacket from Erin Andrew's brand.
BaubleBar 18K Gold Block Font Number Necklace
While most of us can't afford sourcing a custom necklace from a celebrity jewelry maker, this custom necklace from BaubleBar can produce the same outcome if you personalize it with the number 87.
Past NFL Looks From Taylor Swift
After the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, Swift was seen hugged up postgame with Kelce wearing the Mejuri Heirloom Ring. This isn't the first time Swift has worn the stunning Mejuri ring. The star also accessorized with it on December 10 at the Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills. She paired it with a ring from Mazin Jewels.
Mejuri Heirloom Ring
This Mejuri ring flashes the Chiefs' red and gold colors.
Mazin Jewels Open Rivet Ring
Swift's Mejuri ring pairs nicely with this open gold ring from Mazin Jewels.
Swift wore these coated Paige jeans to the Kansas City home game against the Miami Dolphins on January 14. "Taylor Swift proves that skinnies never go out of style," the brand cleverly states on Instagram.
Paige Gemma Black Fog Luxe Coating
Swift paired these edgy jeans with a Chiefs puffer jacket to stay warm.
Kansas City Chiefs G-III 4Her by Carl Banks Women's New Star Quilted Full-Zip Jacket
While Kristin Juszczyk created Taylor Swift's one of a kind Chiefs puffer jacket, Fanatics sells another puffer jacket showcasing the Kansas City team.
Splendid Cashmere Beanie
Finish off the look with a white beanie just like Swift. This cashmere option is on sale and has a very similar ribbing pattern.
To finish off the look with some shoes, Swift was seen rocking these Stuart Weitzman boots with a big fuzzy red coat at the Dec. 3 game against the Green Bay Packers.
Milanoo Faux Fur Teddy Coat
Channel your inner mob wife with a Taylor Swift-twist.
Stuart Weitzman Vidaland 100 Boot
These boots are on sale now, and selling out fast. Check both the Stuart Weitzman site and Zappos to find your size.