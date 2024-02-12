Style

Taylor Swift's Style Slayed at the Big Game: Shop Her NFL Game Day Outfits, Including Affordable Lookalikes

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Taylor Swift NFL Looks
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 11:47 AM PST, February 12, 2024

We've rounded up Swift's best game-day looks, including similar cost-saving piece, that you can shop now.

We knew she was trouble when she walked in... to the suite on Super Bowl Sunday, because we are coveting Taylor Swift's stylish and effortlessly cool 'fits.

Including looking fabulous on Feb. 11 as her boyfriend Travis Kelce secured his third Super Bowl win, Swift has not disappointed in her game-day wear throughout the NFL season. 

Now that the football season is officially over, we've rounded up Swift's incredible Chiefs-inspired outfits and accessories. From one-of-a-kind coats to adorable hats, the singer has taken fan style to a new level. She's sported custom, local and vintage Chiefs gear that we can only wish to own. While some of her costly designer pieces and vintage finds may be out of reach, we've found worthy — and more affordable — lookalikes.

Below, check out Taylor Swift's best NFL looks and where to shop the clothing and accessories worn by the legendary artist.

Taylor Swift's Super Bowl 58 Style

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

On Super Bowl Sunday, Swift wore Area slitted crystal jeans, a black corset, a red bomber jacket and a custom necklace from celebrity jewelry maker Stephanie Gottlieb.

Area Crystal Slit Cotton Denim Wide Legs Jeans

Area Crystal Slit Cotton Denim Wide Legs Jeans
Nordstrom

Area Crystal Slit Cotton Denim Wide Legs Jeans

Area's exact jeans worn by Taylor Swift are sold out across multiple sites, but there are a few sizes left of Area's similar jeans in a light wash.

Kansas City Chiefs WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Bomber Full-Zip Jacket

Kansas City Chiefs WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Bomber Full-Zip Jacket
Fanatics

Kansas City Chiefs WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Bomber Full-Zip Jacket

Earlier in the night, Taylor Swift was sporting this bomber jacket from Erin Andrew's brand.

BaubleBar 18K Gold Block Font Number Necklace

BaubleBar 18K Gold Block Font Number Necklace
BaubleBar

BaubleBar 18K Gold Block Font Number Necklace

While most of us can't afford sourcing a custom necklace from a celebrity jewelry maker, this custom necklace from BaubleBar can produce the same outcome if you personalize it with the number 87.

Past NFL Looks From Taylor Swift

After the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, Swift was seen hugged up postgame with Kelce wearing the Mejuri Heirloom Ring. This isn't the first time Swift has worn the stunning Mejuri ring. The star also accessorized with it on December 10 at the Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills. She paired it with a ring from Mazin Jewels.

Getty Images

Mejuri Heirloom Ring

Mejuri Heirloom Ring
Mejuri

Mejuri Heirloom Ring

This Mejuri ring flashes the Chiefs' red and gold colors. 

Mazin Jewels Open Rivet Ring

Mazin Jewels Open Rivet Ring
Mazin Jewels

Mazin Jewels Open Rivet Ring

Swift's Mejuri ring pairs nicely with this open gold ring from Mazin Jewels.

Swift wore these coated Paige jeans to the Kansas City home game against the Miami Dolphins on January 14. "Taylor Swift proves that skinnies never go out of style," the brand cleverly states on Instagram.

Paige Gemma Black Fog Luxe Coating

Paige Gemma Black Fog Luxe Coating
Paige

Paige Gemma Black Fog Luxe Coating

Swift paired these edgy jeans with a Chiefs puffer jacket to stay warm.

Kansas City Chiefs G-III 4Her by Carl Banks Women's New Star Quilted Full-Zip Jacket

Kansas City Chiefs G-III 4Her by Carl Banks Women's New Star Quilted Full-Zip Jacket
Fanatics

Kansas City Chiefs G-III 4Her by Carl Banks Women's New Star Quilted Full-Zip Jacket

While Kristin Juszczyk created Taylor Swift's one of a kind Chiefs puffer jacket, Fanatics sells another puffer jacket showcasing the Kansas City team.

Splendid Cashmere Beanie

Splendid Cashmere Beanie
Splendid

Splendid Cashmere Beanie

Finish off the look with a white beanie just like Swift. This cashmere option is on sale and has a very similar ribbing pattern.

$68 $29

Shop Now
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

To finish off the look with some shoes, Swift was seen rocking these Stuart Weitzman boots with a big fuzzy red coat at the Dec. 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. 

Milanoo Faux Fur Teddy Coat

Milanoo Faux Fur Teddy Coat
Milanoo

Milanoo Faux Fur Teddy Coat

Channel your inner mob wife with a Taylor Swift-twist.

$140 $70

Shop Now

Stuart Weitzman Vidaland 100 Boot

Stuart Weitzman Vidaland 100 Boot
Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman Vidaland 100 Boot

These boots are on sale now, and selling out fast. Check both the Stuart Weitzman site and Zappos to find your size.

$995 $597

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

What Taylor Swift Said to Travis Kelce as They Met on the Field After His Super Bowl LVIII Win

News

What Taylor Swift Said to Travis Kelce as They Met on the Field After His Super Bowl LVIII Win

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Dance to Her Songs at Post-Super Bowl Party

News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Dance to Her Songs at Post-Super Bowl Party

See Taylor Swift's Backstage Reaction to Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Win

Super Bowl

See Taylor Swift's Backstage Reaction to Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Win

Super Bowl: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrate Chiefs Win!

News

Super Bowl: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrate Chiefs Win!

Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce at the Chiefs Games

News

Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce at the Chiefs Games

Super Bowl LVIII: Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce With Ice Spice and Blake Lively

News

Super Bowl LVIII: Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce With Ice Spice and Blake Lively

Watch Taylor Swift React to Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Touchdown

News

Watch Taylor Swift React to Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Touchdown

Tags: