Taylor Swift could hardly contain her excitement after Travis Kelce's monumental Super Bowl LVIII win -- and ET's cameras caught her on her way to the field.

The 34-year-old pop star was all smiles, walking hand-in-hand with Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, through Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, as ET's Kevin Frazier asked, "How does it feel?"

An excited Taylor responds gleefully with her mouth open wide, waving her hand up in the air near her face. Donna also offers a happy grin and a wave to the camera as they rush by. See the cute moment in the video above.

The Kansas City Chiefs cemented their dynasty on Sunday as they beat the San Francisco 49ers to claim their third Super Bowl victory in five years. The win marks back-to-back championships for the Missouri team, as they kept their title from 2023.

The game ended in a nail biter as the teams took it into overtime, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connecting with wide receiver Mecole Hardman for a buzzer-beater touchdown. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22.

In the game's shocking final seconds, Taylor was seen celebrating with her famous pals, Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Keleigh Teller and Lana Del Rey.

After exiting their suite on Sunday, Taylor made her way down to the field with Travis' family. As the 34-year-old football pro spotted them, he approached Donna first for a hug while Taylor kept a respectful distance. Then, he made his way toward the "Anti-Hero" singer-songwriter for a hug and kiss.

"Oh my God," she exclaims, as seen in videos shared on social media. "I cannot believe that. I can't believe it. How did you do that?"

She also appears to say, "I'm so proud of you."

At one point, Travis can be heard asking her, "Was it electric?"

"Unbelievable," Taylor replies. "It was unbelievable. That was the craziest thing I've ever seen."

Later, the couple appeared to party the night away in a Sin City nightclub -- dancing to a few of Taylor's own tunes!

Leading up to the Super Bowl, Kelce was peppered with seemingly endless questions about Swift. To his credit, he answered them in stride -- and with a smile.

Asked for his take on why the public is so fascinated with their relationship, he said, "I think the values that we stand for and who we are as people."

Kelce continued, "We love to shine light on others, shine light around people that help and support us. And on top of that I feel like we both have just a love for life."

Super Bowl LVIII -- which aired on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+ -- took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

