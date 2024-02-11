The Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVIII in Overtime

The dynasty is complete.

The Kansas City Chiefs cemented its status with a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers to capture Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, giving the franchise its third Lombardi Trophy in the last five years and fourth overall.

The defense-heavy game went into overtime after the teams were tied at 19-19 at the end of the fourth. The 49ers scored a field goal, but in the final moments of the game, Patrick Mahomes threw to Mecole Hardman for the winning touchdown with three seconds left on the clock.

The Chiefs are now four-time Super Bowl champions -- they won Super Bowl IV (in 1969 after beating the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7), Super Bowl LIV (in 2020 after beating the 49ers, 31-20), and Super Bowl LVII (in 2023 after edging the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35). But this Super Bowl victory is arguably the Chiefs' most impressive win, which follows a 2023 season that saw the team struggle in the latter part of the season following a bye week in Week 10, when they lost four of six games before ending the season on a modest two-game winning streak.

The results meant Mahomes & Co. would have to hit the road for the first time in his career, beginning in Miami against the Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Round. The Chiefs left the 305 with a dominant 26-7 win behind Mahomes' 262 yards passing.

The challenge would continue in Buffalo against the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, where Mahomes and Kelce willed the Chiefs to an impressive 27-24 win. The Chiefs would go on to stun the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

It's also worth mentioning that Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, attended each and every playoff game, including this Super Bowl.

Swift's varied and often concerned reactions throughout Sunday's big game were a point of focus for the cameras throughout the contentious match. Check out the video below for more on the this year's Super Bowl.

