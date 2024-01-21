News

Travis Kelce Does Taylor Swift's Signature Heart Hands at Chiefs-Bills Game

By Zach Seemayer
Published: 6:58 PM PST, January 21, 2024

The Chiefs' tight end showed some love to the crowd at Highmark Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Travis Kelce is taking a page out of Taylor Swift's playbook!

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end scored a touchdown on Sunday while playing against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. After his big play, Travis seemed to borrow a move from Swift as he flashed a heart-hands gesture to the stands. Travis was cheered on from the crowd by his girlfriend, as well as his brother, Jason, and sister-in-law, Kylie.

While some fans speculated that the heart-hands gesture was meant for Taylor up in the suite, he was also seen flashing the sign before the game as he was jeered by Bills fans -- considering they were playing at the Bills' home turf.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Whether it was a sweet show of love for his lady or a sarcastic display for the opposing teams' fans, one thing seems very likely: he got inspiration from his girlfriend.

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor has been doing heart-hands at her shows for years -- literally, over a decade -- and it's become a signature gesture for her, returned and celebrated by her fans.

So whether Travis was intending the message for her or not, it still feels like a particularly timely tribute to his ladylove.

The gesture may have also been directed at his brother, Jason, who celebrated Travis' touchdown by pulling off his shirt, chugging a beer, and jumping out of the suite and into the stands like a passionate madman.

As for Taylor and Travis, their high-profile relationship got started after Travis attended Taylor's Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, last year, and he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

Then, in September, Swift made her first appearance at a Chiefs game, rooting for Travis alongside his mom, Donna Kelce. Ever since, she's become something of a fixture at Chiefs games, cheering for her boyfriend and his teammates.

Following last week's victory, the "Love Story" singer and Travis were seen leaving the stadium together hand-in-hand. Check out the video below for more on the cute couple.

Video

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Loved Ones Have 'Never Seen Either of Them So Happy' (Source)

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Joins Jason and Kylie Kelce at Chiefs vs. Bills Game

News

Taylor Swift Joins Jason and Kylie Kelce at Chiefs vs. Bills Game

Travis Kelce Fans Have Been Mispronouncing His Name This Whole Time

News

Travis Kelce Fans Have Been Mispronouncing His Name This Whole Time

Jason Kelce Addresses Reports of Retirement From the NFL

News

Jason Kelce Addresses Reports of Retirement From the NFL

Jason Kelce Appears to Cry During What May Have Been His Final Game

News

Jason Kelce Appears to Cry During What May Have Been His Final Game

Tags: