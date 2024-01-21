Travis Kelce is taking a page out of Taylor Swift's playbook!

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end scored a touchdown on Sunday while playing against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. After his big play, Travis seemed to borrow a move from Swift as he flashed a heart-hands gesture to the stands. Travis was cheered on from the crowd by his girlfriend, as well as his brother, Jason, and sister-in-law, Kylie.

While some fans speculated that the heart-hands gesture was meant for Taylor up in the suite, he was also seen flashing the sign before the game as he was jeered by Bills fans -- considering they were playing at the Bills' home turf.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Whether it was a sweet show of love for his lady or a sarcastic display for the opposing teams' fans, one thing seems very likely: he got inspiration from his girlfriend.

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor has been doing heart-hands at her shows for years -- literally, over a decade -- and it's become a signature gesture for her, returned and celebrated by her fans.

So whether Travis was intending the message for her or not, it still feels like a particularly timely tribute to his ladylove.

The gesture may have also been directed at his brother, Jason, who celebrated Travis' touchdown by pulling off his shirt, chugging a beer, and jumping out of the suite and into the stands like a passionate madman.

As for Taylor and Travis, their high-profile relationship got started after Travis attended Taylor's Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, last year, and he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

Then, in September, Swift made her first appearance at a Chiefs game, rooting for Travis alongside his mom, Donna Kelce. Ever since, she's become something of a fixture at Chiefs games, cheering for her boyfriend and his teammates.

Following last week's victory, the "Love Story" singer and Travis were seen leaving the stadium together hand-in-hand. Check out the video below for more on the cute couple.

