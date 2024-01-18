Travis Kelce Fans Have Been Mispronouncing His Name This Whole Time

Travis Kelce's teammate is here with a public service announcement, reminding everyone that we continue to mispronounce the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's last name.

"Y'all know it's not even Travis Kel-see?" defensive tackle Chris Jones is heard saying in a clip from Inside the NFL, talking to fellow players on the bench during the team's recent game against the Miami Dolphins. When another team member asks for the correct pronunciation, Jones replies, "It's Travis Kels. F**king crazy, right?"

This certainly isn't "new news" to longtime 92 percenters, as Travis and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, addressed as much during a previous "Kelce Family Secrets" episode of their New Heights podcast.

Jamie Squire, Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

In a conversation with their father, Ed Kelce, the siblings asked him to confirm the correct way to say "Kelce."

"I got tired of correcting people," Ed explained.

Jason teased, "So you changed your entire family's name over generations..."

"No, I didn't change anybody's name!" Ed interjected, amid laughter from Travis.

"That doesn't explain why we thought it was Kel-see," Jason doubled down. "I can understand you got tired of correcting people so you like, whatever."

"Cause your mother thought it was Kel-see," Ed fired back, swiftly throwing Donna Kelce under the bus. "That was the name that I went by at work. That was my work name."

Jason then asked for guidance on whether he and Travis should go by "Kels" or "Kel-see."

"Do whatever you want," Ed quipped. "I did."

Travis cracked up, then suggested that each brother could use a different name.

"I'm gonna go by both," he said. "How about that?"

Jason insisted he would stick with Kel-see.

The reminder comes amid speculation about Jason's future with the NFL. The celebrated Super Bowl champ and six-time All Pro honoree addressed a report that he's retiring after an emotional season-ending game for his Eagles this week.

"I don't know what next year's gonna look like," Jason said on Wednesday's episode of New Heights. "I didn't announce what I was doing on purpose, despite I guess what's been leaked to the media."

According to a report from ESPN, Jason informed his teammates of his decision to retire in the postgame locker room on Monday.

"People can kind of feel body language and stuff," Jason admitted on the podcast, explaining that he was holding back on making a firm decision about his career until the Eagles' exit interviews for the season are conducted this week.

"I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. I just don't," Jason shared. "There's too much emotion in the moment, there's too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision. I'm not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out. I'm really not. It's just something that I think, when it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I've had. And, you know, I don't think that it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that."

The 36-year-old athlete admitted feeling "frustrated" by the way his team's 2023-2024 season fell apart in the end and confirmed that he did offer heartfelt remarks to his teammates after their final game.

"I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing that I just said to you," he said. "Which is just, 'I believe in every single one of you guys. Cherish the moments you have in this league.'"

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Travis recently told reporters that he has no plans to end his own football career anytime soon.

"I have no reason to stop playing football," he said in a press conference. "I love it, we still have success, come in with the right mindset. I just love the challenge that it gives me every single day to try and be my best. Like I said, I have no desire to stop anytime soon."

Kelce's Chiefs are set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday as their post-season playoff run continues.

