The one where you forget your friend!

Jennifer Aniston appears in a new Super Bowl spot -- and she can't seem to remember a very important period of her life.

As the Uber Eats commercial begins, the Friends star gets a delivery from a driver who didn't know that all of the things she purchased were available on the app.

"Well, you know, in order to remember something, you gotta forget something else to make a little room," she tells the driver.

The commercial cuts to David and Victoria Beckham, who can't remember which spice group Victoria was in, and then to Jelly Roll, who doesn't know when he got those tattoos on his face.

Back on the lot, Aniston is greeted by her Friends co-star, David Schwimmer, who gets a strong stiff arm from the actress as he attempts to hug her.

"Have we met?" she asks.

"We worked together for 10 years," he tells her as she still can't place his face.

"You look great," she tells him, before he remarks, "You still don't know, do you?"

As Aniston walks away, she figures there's no way she would forget someone after working with them for that long.

"Like I'd forget 10 years of my life," she says.

"I hate this town," Schwimmer remarks following her silly snub.

Together, Aniston and Schwimmer played friends turned lovers Rachel Green and Ross Geller on the series that ran from 1994-2004.

The series also starred Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, who died in October. Following the news of his death, the cast reunited for his funeral, and shared a joint statement remembering their co-star.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement read. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

