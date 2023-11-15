The one where he remembers his friend.

On Wednesday, David Schwimmer took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late Friends co-star, Matthew Perry.

Next to a photo of him and Perry wearing Miami Vice-style suits from the episode, "The One With All The Thanksgivings," Schwimmer -- who played Ross Geller -- penned a message to Perry.

"Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes," the 57-year-old wrote of Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the show. "And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."

Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

In addition to reflecting on Perry's acting chops, Schwimmer referenced one of Chandler's iconic lines.

"This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time," he continued. "I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around — "Could there BE any more clouds?"

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Perry was found dead in a hot tub on Oct. 28 at his home in Los Angeles, California. He was 54.

Schwimmer's post came after Jennifer Aniston took to her respective Instagram account to remember her friend and co-star, and share a picture of one of their text exchanges.

"Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA," she wrote.

Ron Davis/Getty Images

"We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…)," she added.

"Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?” Rest little brother. You always made my day… ❤️🕊️," Aniston concluded.

The slide contained a screenshot of the message from Perry, who sent a picture of him and Aniston sharing a laugh on set, that read, "Making you laugh made my day. It made my day :)."

Aniston wrote back, "Awww the first of THOUSANDS of times."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

In addition to Aniston and Schwimmer, Courteney Cox -- who played Perry's onscreen wife, Monica Geller -- penned a sweet tribute to her late friend on Tuesday in a post that celebrated their love story.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," she wrote on Instagram next to the scene from Monica and Chandler's first romantic moment on the show.

"When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites. To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind. 🤍🕊️," she wrote.

Early Tuesday morning, Matt LeBlanc -- who played Joey Tribbiani -- also took to Instagram and posted a carousel of photos from scenes they shared on the popular sitcom, including from season 2's "The One After the Super Bowl, Part 1" and season 4's "Joey and Chandler Get Robbed."

"Matthew It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me," he wrote.

Aniston, Schwimmer, LeBlanc, Cox and Lisa Kudrow were all in attendance at Perry's private memorial ceremony on Nov. 3. Following the news of his death, the group released a joint statement mourning their friend.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement read in part. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

For more Friends tributes to Perry, click below.

RELATED CONTENT: