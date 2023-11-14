Matt LeBlanc is paying tribute to his late friend, Matthew Perry, remembering the times they shared together as Friends co-stars "among the favorite times of my life."

The 56-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a carousel of photos from scenes they shared on the hit NBC sitcom, including from season 2's "The One After the Super Bowl, Part 1" and season 4's "Joey and Chandler Get Robbed."

The final photo shows the rest of the cast -- Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer -- sharing a group hug during the series finale.

"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life," LeBlanc wrote in his caption. "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never."

LeBlanc, who portrayed the lovable Days of Our Lives star Joey Tribbiani on the show, added, "Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love. And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Perry, who portrayed the quick-witted Chandler Bing on the sitcom, died on Oct. 28 at his home in Los Angeles, California, from an apparent drowning. He was 54. Following his death, the Friends cast released a joint statement mourning Perry's death and thanking him for his years of hard work and friendship.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

The entire cast also attended Perry's funeral on Nov. 3. ET learned that the beloved actor was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, not far from Warner Bros. Studios where he filmed Friends.

Following his death, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman shared on the Today show that she poke with Perry two weeks prior to his untimely death. During that conversation, she said Perry seemed full of life.

"He was happy and chipper," Kauffman recalled. "He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair."

She added, "He seemed better than I had seen in a while. I was so thrilled to see that. He was emotionally in a good place. He looked good. He quit smoking."

