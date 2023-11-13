Michael J. Fox is revealing how Matthew Perry supported Parkinson's research. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the 62-year-old actor ahead of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research's benefit show, and he revealed that the late Friends star used some of his first profits from the sitcom to make a donation to the foundation.

"I have to say, my preference is to be discreet, but I hope he doesn't mind. When they first had their big sale, whatever they did, and [the Friends cast was] all made millionaires for the rest of their lives, he wrote a big fat check to the foundation," Fox told ET. "We were really early on and trying to find our feet. It was such a tremendous vote of his confidence. It wasn't accompanied by any self-aggrandizing. He was just [wrote the check and said,] 'Take it and do your best.' I love that."

Perry, who died on Oct. 28 at age 54, starred on the beloved sitcom as Chandler Bing from 1994 to 2004. In addition to his generosity, Fox said he remembers Perry, whom he called "a really nice guy," for his skills on the tennis court and his comedic talent.

"When I think of Matthew, he's a funny guy," Fox said. "If I was ever as funny as he is at his funniest, I'm happy. He was really funny."

Over the years, many like Perry have supported Fox's foundation, which has allowed the charity to do a lot of good for a lot of people.

"It's really worthwhile. It's substantial," Fox said. "... It's just a privilege to be able to... not just make a difference in people's lives, but activate them to make a difference in their lives."

As for Perry, he's continuing to do good after his death. Those close to him recently announced the formation of the Matthew Perry Foundation, a charity devoted to helping those struggling with substance abuse.

"The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction," a statement read. "It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible."

RELATED CONTENT: