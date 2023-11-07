Selma Blair is looking back with love at her friendship with the late Matthew Perry.

The actress and advocate walked the red carpet at the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Tuesday, and she spoke with ET about her emotional tribute to Perry -- which she on Oct. 28, shortly after news of Perry's death first broke.

"He was someone that really was [my friend], we were actively friends, you know, for 30 years," Blair said, recalling her long bond with the late actor. "We dated years ago and he really was such a comic genius in his writing and his love and his ability to care for his friends."

"He's so missed, and I love that everyone loves him," Blair shared. "I know he meant so much to all of us, and he loves that. He loved being recognized."

In her emotional tribute, which Blair shared to Instagram, the actress posted a snapshot of herself and Perry smiling for a selfie.

"My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day," Blair captioned the heartfelt tribute. "I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."

Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 28. He was 54, and is survived by his parents, John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Morrison.

ET has since learned that the actor was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, not far from Warner Bros. Studios where he filmed Friends. The funeral was held Friday afternoon and was attended by his family and friends, including his former cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

As for Blair, the actress came out to the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards gala, where she was one of the night's honorees.

"This is my first time here, and it's so wonderful to be honored. This is incredible," she shared with ET. "And in a time when we're definitely burdened with a lot of thoughts in this world, it's nice to come out and celebrate people who want to hear each other's voices."

