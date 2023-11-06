VH1 is set to honor the life and career of beloved actor Matthew Perry, who passed away on Oct. 28 at the age of 54, with an exclusive Entertainment Tonight news special.

Titled Matthew Perry: Life and Legacy, the tribute special is scheduled to air on VH1 on Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT, with an encore presentation on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. ET/PT. This heartfelt homage will provide viewers with a unique glimpse into the life and journey of the celebrated actor, featuring archival footage, never-before-seen interviews and anecdotes from those who knew him well.

Throughout the special, audiences will be treated to a wide range of content, including behind-the-scenes moments from Perry's various projects, as captured by ET.

The show will explore Perry's iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV series Friends, highlighting his best moments on and off the set. It will delve into "definitive moments in his life," shedding light on his close friendships with co-stars and his dedication to helping others struggling with addiction.

The tribute will also include new interviews with Perry's former co-stars and the friends who stood by his side in his final days, offering an intimate look into the man behind the screen.

Perry's illustrious career spanned beyond Friends, with notable roles in feature films such as The Whole Nine Yards and its sequel, Fools Rush In, along with Almost Heroes, Three to Tango and Serving Sara. He also appeared in TV series like Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Mr. Sunshine and Go On.

Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 28. He was 54, and is survived by his parents, John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Morrison.

ET has since learned that the actor was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, not far from Warner Bros. Studios where he filmed Friends. The funeral was held Friday afternoon and was attended by his family and friends, including his former cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

On Oct. 30, Perry's five main Friends co-stars -- Cox, Aniston, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer -- released a joint statement about Perry's death.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Perry was candid about his struggles with addiction in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing -- and opened up in an interview at the time about how he didn't want to just be remembered for his acting, or for playing Chandler Bing.

"The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking. Can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it," Perry shared in a November 2022 interview on the Q with Tom Power podcast. "And I've said this for a long time: when I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned -- I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that."

Despite Perry's death, that goal came to fruition on Nov. 3 with the announcement of the formation of the Matthew Perry Foundation, a charity devoted to helping those struggling with substance abuse.

In a statement shared with ET, officials said that the organization will follow in Perry's footsteps and continue his life's mission of helping others dealing with addiction, which he said was "paramount" to him before his death.

"The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction," the statement read. "It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible."

