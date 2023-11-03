Matthew Perry could be honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce -- the organization in charge of installing the famous plaques in sidewalks around Tinseltown -- confirmed to ET that it would be left up to Perry's family. They added that they haven't yet heard from any family members, but that it would be a "beautiful thing" if it happens.

The Friends star was previously selected for a star back in 2013 after being submitted, but a ceremony was never scheduled and in 2018 the award expired.

The actor died on Oct. 28 after an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home. He got candid about his struggles with addiction in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing -- and opened up in an interview at the time about how he didn't want to just be remembered for his acting, or for playing Chandler Bing during the hit NBC sitcom's 10-season run.

"The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking. Can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it," Perry shared in a November 2022 interview on the Q with Tom Power podcast. "And I've said this for a long time: when I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned — I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that."

Despite Perry's death, that goal continued to come to fruition on Friday with the announcement of the formation of the Matthew Perry Foundation, a charity devoted to helping those struggling with substance abuse.

In a statement shared with ET, officials said that the organization will follow in Perry's footsteps and continue his life's mission of helping others dealing with addiction, which he said was "paramount" to him before his death.

"The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction," the statement read.

"It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible," the statement announcing the foundation declared.

RELATED CONTENT: