Friday is Selma Blair's birthday. And as she turns 51 years old, many of her friends, including longtime bestie and former Cruel Intentions co-star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, took to social media to celebrate. While Kris Jenner, Michelle Pfeiffer and others wished her a "happy birthday," Gellar posted a touching tribute that proved things are "even better" now than when they first met.

"How it started … how it’s going. In my opinion, even better," Gellar captioned a slide of photos showing her and Blair spending time together over the years. "Every year I love you more [Selma Blair.] Happy Birthday James!!!!"

Friends for decades, the two met in the 1990s and famously shared the screen -- and an iconic kiss -- in the 1999 film, Cruel Intentions. A modern adaptation of the 1782 novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Gellar played a privileged high school teen, Kathryn Merteuil, who found herself teaching an inexperienced Cecile Caldwell how to embrace her inner sexuality.

Prior to that, the two also worked together on the 1997 slasher, Scream 2, when Blair lent her voice to a scene involving Gellar's character, Cici Cooper, talking on the phone with a friend before being attacked by the Ghostface killer.

Since then, both have spoken about their longtime friendship, especially in the wake of Blair's multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018. "If you have Sarah Michelle Gellar as your best friend, you really don’t need many other friends," Blair told Self Magazine earlier this year, while reflecting on the fact that Gellar has helped her through her battle with MS by not only helping her at home, but also in public, from walking her across the stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards to posting a powerful tribute to her following her exit from Dancing With the Stars season 31.

At the time, Gellar wrote, "Long before [Dancing With the Stars,] I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows. Selma I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you). You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up."

In 2019, a year after Blair's diagnosis, the two celebrated their friendship with a fun-filled trip to Disneyland before taking to Instagram to gush about their "truly magical day" at the theme park together.

And this is not the first time Gellar has taken to Instagram to post flashback photos of her and Blair in honor of her birthday. Back in 2017, Gellar shared a number of photos of them kissing, first in Cruel Intentions and then again, at various events celebrating the film.

"For my #flashbackfriday I want to send birthday ? to my favorite birthday girl @therealselmablair," Gellar captioned the slideshow. "So Selma.....kissing burns 6.4 calories a minute. Want to workout?!? ?."

