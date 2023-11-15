After taking some time to grieve privately, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are speaking out following the death of Matthew Perry.

The Friends stars both took to Instagram on Wednesday to honor their late co-star, who portrayed Chandler Bing on the beloved NBC sitcom.

"Oh boy this one has cut deep…" 54-year-old Aniston, who portrayed Rachel Green on Friends, began her post. "Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before."

Aniston wrote that the the Friends cast, including Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc, "loved him deeply."

"He was such a part of our DNA," she shared. "We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be."

Aniston went on to discuss Perry's need to make others laugh, noting, "And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard."

David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

The actress shared that she's been "pouring over our texts" in recent weeks, sharing one message Perry sent her along with a black-and-white photo of them together. Perry's text read, "Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day:)." Aniston wrote back, "Awww the first of THOUSANDS of times…."

She noted that Perry sent her that text "out of nowhere."

Aniston concluded her post directly addressing her late co-star, writing, "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?' Rest little brother. You always made my day… ❤️🕊️"

Meanwhile, 57-year-old Schwimmer posted his own tribute around the same time as Aniston's, sharing a throwback pic of himself and Perry in '80s looks from a Thanksgiving episode of Friends that goes back in time to the pals' college years.

"Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity," Schwimmer wrote. "I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."

NBCU Photo Bank

The actor, who played Ross Gellar on the hit sitcom, shared that the photo marked one of his favorite moments with his co-star.

"Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time," he wrote. "I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— 'Could there BE any more clouds?'"

And on a recent episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Marlo Thomas, who played Rachel Green's mother, Sandra Green, reflected on her time with Perry and the rest of the cast.

"They were so darling to me and so welcoming," she shared. "I remember Matthew Perry having a really sweet look on his face at the reading when we did the table read. He looked at me like, 'Wow, she knows what she's doing.' It was a very nice thing."

Perry was found dead in a hot tub on Oct. 28 at a home in Los Angeles, California. He was 54.

Shortly after his death, his five main Friends co-stars -- Cox, Aniston, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer -- released a joint statement acknowledging their grief.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.

The entire cast also attended Perry's funeral on Nov. 3. ET learned that the beloved actor was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, not far from Warner Bros. Studios where he filmed Friends.

