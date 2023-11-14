Matthew Perry's Death Certificate Released: Details Revealed

More details about Matthew Perry's death have come to light. On Tuesday, the late Friends actor's death certificate was released, providing details about the day he died.

According to Perry's death certificate, which was obtained by ET, the actor, who was found in his hot tub, died on Oct. 28 at 4:17 p.m.

Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison, is listed as the informant on the certificate, which means the Dateline host was the one who identified Perry to authorities.

Perry's cause of death is listed as pending investigation as the medical examiner's office awaits toxicology and lab results.

The certificate further reveals that Perry was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

ET previously reported that Perry's Friends co-stars -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer -- attended his funeral, along with other loved ones.

The release of Perry's death certificate came the same day that LeBlanc took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late co-star.

"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend," LeBlanc wrote. "I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

LeBlanc is the first Friends cast member to speak out individually about Perry's death. The group previously released a joint statement, noting, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew."

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss," the statement read. "In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

