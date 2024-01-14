Jennifer Aniston has a special message for Friends fans who are looking to honor her late co-star, Matthew Perry.

Speaking with ET's Deidre Behar on the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, the 54-year-old actress gave her idea on the best way to remember the actor.

"Celebrate him," she said, smiling in remembrance. Perry died on October 28 at his home in Los Angeles from acute effects of ketamine, according to his autopsy. He was 54.

One way she might be taking her own advice is with a special tribute at the Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, where the remaining main cast members from the long-running NBC series are rumored to be reuniting to pay homage to their late friend.

Ron Davis/Getty Images

In November, the Daily Mail Online first reported that Aniston -- along with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer -- would come together on the stage to honor the five-time Emmy nominee.

"Jen, Lisa, and the rest of the cast want to honor him publicly at some point and give him the tribute he so rightfully deserves - and there have been rumblings to do it at next year's Emmys," a source told the outlet at the time.

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On top of celebrating her longtime friend, Aniston and her co-stars on The Morning Show spent the evening basking in being the most-nominated show at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards.

In total, the Apple TV+ series picked up six nominations including Best Drama Series. Aniston herself was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series alongside Reese Witherspoon. Their co-star Billy Crudup also scored a nomination and win for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama, while Nicole Beharie and Karen Pittman both received noms for Best Supporting Actress.

"It’s such a wonderful thing that everyone gets to be celebrated because everyone works so hard," she told ET. "It's also fun to be in this room with all of these extraordinary people who have created such beautiful, created such gorgeous work. And we're all here to celebrate each other."

Another thing to celebrate? Starting on the highly-anticipated season 4 after delays due to the SAG-AFTRA and the WGA strikes. While she couldn't reveal much, she did say that they have begun work on the new season and that fans are in for some surprises.

"Oh, we've started," Aniston said in a playfully coy manner. "I don't even know where to begin. Should be fun."

RELATED CONTENT: