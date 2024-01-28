Sealed with a kiss!

Following a record-breaking game for Travis Kelce and a clinched spot in Super Bowl LVII for the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor Swift and her tight end beau, 34, celebrated the team's AFC title win by kissing on the field on Sunday.

The singer, 34, flocked to the turf after the Chiefs' seven-point win over the Baltimore Ravens to congratulate her boyfriend, who will head to the big game for the third time in his career. Kelce previously took the Chiefs all the way in 2020 and 2023, both games resulting in wins for the Missouri team.

Taylor and Travis smooched among a packed crowd on the field and smiled in excitement following the win. Taylor was also spotted repping her man with a gold Chiefs necklace, a "TNT" Travis and Taylor bracelet and a Chiefs jersey ring with "87" on it -- Travis' number.

At one point, Taylor and Travis's mom, Donna Kelce, were seen smiling and laughing together as Travis used a post-game interview moment to shout out a rallying cry for Chiefs fans in the form of Beastie Boys lyrics.

"You've gotta fight for your right to party," Travis was heard saying through a speaker as Taylor and Donna watched and laughed.

Another adorable moment from after the game was when Travis pushed through a crowd of people to get to Taylor and quickly grabbed and kissed her after finally parting the others in the way.

Sunday's kiss marked the first time the "Karma" singer made it down to the turf since she first started attending Travis's games. Donna and Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, also congratulated Travis on the field. Jason's team, the Philadelphia Eagles, lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their final game of the season on Jan. 15.

Additionally, following the Chiefs' Sunday win, Swifties flocked to social media platform X -- formerly known as Twitter -- and caused "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" to trend with thousands of tweets.

"KARMA IS THE GUY ON THE CHIEFS GOIN TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!" one person wrote.

The trending topic is a reference to a lyric change Taylor pulled at one of her shows during the Eras Tour when she changed "Karma is the guy on the screen" to the aforementioned phrase referencing the Kansas City team.

One fan took the opportunity to point out what they considered to be a startling resemblance between Travis and Taylor's sweet moment and a scene from One Tree Hill, which caught the attention of one of the show's stars.

"my mind immediately went here where are my fellow one tree hill lovers?" wrote one social media user, attaching side-by-side pictures of Travis and Taylor and Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Peyton (Hilarie Burton) from the CW show.

"Yes yes yes," Burton wrote in a quote tweet of the comparison.

While Travis and Taylor's moment on the field was a noteworthy one, the pair may have been outshined by Jason and Travis' reunion, which was shared to TikTok and shows the excited brother.

"You're the best in the world," Jason can be heard saying in a video. "I know it wasn't easy. I know it's a hard year... finish this motherf***er."

Taylor has become somewhat of a staple at Chiefs games since making her debut in the suites at Arrowhead Stadium in September. The singer -- who has been dating the tight end since last summer -- has shown her support in various custom Kansas City Chiefs looks, including a beanie and a viral jacket created by fellow WAG Kristin Juszczyk.

Last week, the singer linked up with Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, in Buffalo. Taylor sat with the Philadelphia Eagles center -- who made his way in and out of the suites to interact with Bills fans in the stands. The hilarious moment got a special shoutout during the latest episode of the Kelce's podcast as fans were desperate to know what Taylor thought of Jason's eye-catching stunt.

"She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor," Jason says. "She was like, 'Do not. Be on your best behavior.' I was like, 'Kylie, when I met you, the first day I met you, I was black-out drunk and fell asleep at the bar.' This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression... This is my best chance."

The admission sends Travis into a fit of hysterics, responding, "That s**t was classic."

"Tay says she absolutely loved you," Travis told his big brother after discussing his shirtless antics.

