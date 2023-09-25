Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted together, side-by-side, as they exited Arrowhead Stadium together after Sunday night's Kansas City Chiefs game in Kansas City, Missouri.

In a video shared on social media, the pair walked through the stadium and offered a friendly greeting to the person behind the camera. Swift and Kelce, both 33, did not display any signs of PDA as they walked, however, they each seemed to support one another with their choice of ensembles. Swift wore a Chiefs jacket tied around her waist, while Kelce appeared to don a denim set from KidSuper Studios named "1989 Bedroom Painting."

Swift, of course, is currently promoting the upcoming release of her next rerecorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version), out Oct. 27.

The "Anti-Hero" singer was spotted in Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, where she rooted for the celebrated tight end alongside his now-famous mom, Donna Kelce.

Swift was spotted laughing and smiling as she and Donna chatted throughout the game, while cheering enthusiastically for Kelce and the Chiefs as they played the Bears, winning 41-10.

An eyewitness at the game tells ET that Swift was "just so very normal, just watching the game casually with Mama Kelce."

The eyewitness also tells ET, "Chiefs fans are being great, taking a picture, but then letting her be."

Swift's appearance at Sunday's game comes after Kelce revealed that he'd recently invited the singer to watch him play after watching she wowed the crowd at the stadium on her Eras Tour.

During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, the 33-year-old NFL pro said, "I threw the ball in her court. I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So we'll see," he said. "We'll see what happens in the near future."

While Kelce wouldn't further confirm or deny the romance rumors between him and Swift, he noted that the chatter around his life doesn't really bother him, stating, "It's life, baby. It's life. I threw it out there."

He revealed in July that he tried to get Swift his number during her Kansas City concert. Two months later, romance rumors began swirling around the pair, though a source told ET that they are not officially dating.

"Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her," the source said at the time. "He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football."

