Travis Kelce Reveals the Surprising Way He Tried to Give Taylor Swift His Number
Travis Kelce was unsuccessful at getting his number to Taylor Swift. During the most recent episode of his podcast, New Heights, the 33-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end told his brother, Jason Kelce, how his grand plan to get Taylor his number went wrong.
It all started when Travis attended one of Taylor's Eras Tour shows at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium earlier this month.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis said, "so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."
Jason seemed surprised by his brother's bracelet reveal, but Travis was all too happy to explain the significance of the accessory.
"If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets," Travis said. "I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."
That didn't exactly work out, as Travis noted, "She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."
Jason, whose Philadelphia Eagles lost to Travis' Chiefs in the Super Bowl, had a theory as to why Taylor didn't want to meet his brother that night.
"She probably just hasn't gotten over the Super Bowl yet," Jason said. "She's a big Eagles fan, so maybe she just made something up and didn't want to talk to you."
"Dammit!" Travis exclaimed.
Though he was unable to get the singer his number, Travis praised Taylor for putting on "an unbelievable show."
"Honestly, Kansas City showed out. I've only seen Arrowhead filled like that for Chiefs games with that much excitement," he said. "Everybody was dressed in pink and purple going crazy for her. It was wild. It was a wild show."
Watch the video below to hear from another one of Taylor's NFL fans.
