Gotta love a viral moment!

Miles Teller and Aaron Rodgers spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier in South Lake Tahoe at the American Century Championship -- celebrating the 25th anniversary of American Century Investments, sponsoring the superstar celebrity golf tournament -- about their viral dance moment at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in New Jersey in May.

In a video posted to social media during the show, the longtime friends were seen dancing and singing along to Swift's hit "Style" from her 1989 album.

The clip quickly went viral, with the passionate pair dancing their hearts out to the track. The Super Bowl winner also shared a video on his Instagram Story that night, revealing that he was attending the concert with Top Gun: Maverick star and his wife, Keleigh.

"Taylor Time," Rodgers captioned the clip, tagging Swift and Keleigh in the post. In the quick clip, the NFL player zoomed in on the countdown clock on the stage before panning to an excited Keleigh and an amused-looking Teller.

miles teller and aaron rodgers 👀 pic.twitter.com/pjtRJUTPHE — marley 🪩 (@marleyharper) May 27, 2023

"Everything I do with Aaron gets so much publicity," Teller joked to ET. "So, I need to stop hanging out with him."

As for Rodgers, the self-proclaimed Swifty said while he didn't realize his dance moves would be such a hit, he's happy the internet got to see how he gets down.

🚨BREAKING🚨



Aaron Rodgers is a Swiftie. pic.twitter.com/KuFwHxtM79 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 28, 2023

"I didn't," Rodgers admitted when asked if he knew his moves would get him so much attention. "But I'm very proud of my dancing skills finally being on display, and I'm unabashedly a superfan."

Rodgers has been a vocal "big fan" of Swift leading up to her concert. The New York Jets quarterback was interviewed on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio where he said he would "for sure" attend her show.

The NFL star shared that his favorite Swift album in her discography is Folklore and his favorite track is "August."

Teller meanwhile starred in Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video in 2021 alongside his wife. In the video, Swift crashes Teller and Keleigh's wedding and wreaks havoc.

After the video's release, Keleigh took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from working on the production, writing, Forevermore a crumpled up piece of paper lyin' here. In @taylorswift we STAN."

