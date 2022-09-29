Miles Teller Talks Getting 'Lost' in Prince William's Eyes: 'Blue as the Bluest Ocean'
Miles Teller is smitten with Prince William! The 35-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star opened up about a funny interaction he had with the new Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, at the London premiere of his hit action film.
The exchange came in May 2022, but was referenced on Wednesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"They give you, like a full list of dos and don'ts," Teller says of meeting the royals. "And there's, you know, a lot of etiquette, which deservingly so. I kind of had a sheet to prep to make sure I didn't mess up."
But Teller threw the rule book out the window when it came time to meet the first in line to the British royal throne.
"I think right off the bat I messed up," he admits. "You're not supposed to extend your hand right off the bat unless they do, but I felt a vibe, so I was like, 'I'm going in.' To their credit they were very disarming."
As for the particular image in question, which featured Teller shaking William's hand, he says the lingering gaze was genuine.
"I think right there, I'm honestly lost in Prince William's, in his eyes," Teller jokes. "I mean, blue as the bluest ocean, Jimmy, what do you want? Bora Bora."
Teller was also complimentary of William's wife, Kate, saying, "She's beautiful and very cordial and holds herself so well, yeah, regal," but added that, for him, it was all about the father of three.
"But William, I don't know. I just, I blacked out," he quips. "But I think he's a lifelong fan now."
Teller previously spoke with ET about his grandmother's campaign to have him be the next James Bond. Watch the clip below for more:
