Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller are certified Swifties! The NFL star and the Top Gun: Maverick actor were spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in New Jersey on Saturday.

During the second night of Swift's tour stop at MetLife Stadium, Rodgers took to his Instagram stories to share a video in the VIP section featuring Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller.

miles teller and aaron rodgers 👀 pic.twitter.com/pjtRJUTPHE — marley 🪩 (@marleyharper) May 27, 2023

In a video posted to social media over the weekend, the longtime friends were seen dancing and singing along to Swit's hit "Style" from her 1989 album.

🚨BREAKING🚨



Aaron Rodgers is a Swiftie. pic.twitter.com/KuFwHxtM79 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 28, 2023

Rodgers has been a vocal "big fan" of Swift leading up to her concert. Earlier this week, the New York Jets quarter back was interviewed on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio where he said he would "for sure" attend her show.

The NFL star shared that his favorite Swift album in her discography is Folklore and his favorite track is "August."

As Swift fans may remember, Miles and Keleigh starred in Swift's “I Bet You Think About Me” music video in 2021. In the video, Swift crashes Teller and Keleigh's wedding and wreaks havoc.

After the video's release, Keleigh took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from working on the production, writing, Forevermore a crumpled up piece of paper lyin’ here. In @taylorswift we STAN."

